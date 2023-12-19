Christian farmer reaches settlement with Michigan city that violated his First Amendment rights

Stephen Tennes and his Catholic family were awarded $825,000 after he was banned from an East Lansing farmers' market because of their defense of traditional marriage.

(LifeSiteNews) — The City of East Lansing, Michigan will pay $825,000 to a Catholic farmer after previously banning him from selling fruits and vegetables at the city’s farmers’ market.

Country Mill Farms is a 213-acre farm and orchard run by Stephen Tennes and his devout family, including wife Bridget. Located 22 miles southwest of Lansing in the small community of Charlotte, Michigan, their mission is “glorifying God by facilitating family fun on the farm and feeding families.”

Tennes ran afoul of the city in 2016 when he posted on his Facebook page that marriage is between one man and one woman. The city said they received complaints about his remarks and that if he showed up to the market there would be protesters. Tennes arrived, but no protesters were present.

Tennes again defended his faith on Facebook by announcing he would not host homosexual “wedding” ceremonies on his property. Mark Meadows, the mayor of East Lansing at the time, responded by declaring that Tennes would not be allowed to sell food at the market because he “discriminates against LGBT individuals.”

After a lengthy six-year court battle, Tennes emerged victorious this past August when Court Judge Paul Maloney ruled that the city discriminated against him.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the city had racked up nearly $300,000 in legal bills related to the case by October. The agreement between the city and Tennes means that he will receive $42,000 in damages and another $783,800 for attorney’s fees. The Journal further reported that attorneys and the judge met for about two hours on video conference Nov. 9 to reach the settlement.

Tennes was represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which heralded the settlement as a victory for religious liberty.

“Steve and his family-run farm happily serve all customers as a valued vendor at East Lansing’s farmer’s market. The court was right to agree that the First Amendment protects Steve, like every other small business owner, to operate his business according to his faith and convictions,” ADF senior counsel Kate Anderson said in a press release dated December 15. “We’re pleased to favorably settle this lawsuit on behalf of Steve so he and his family can continue doing what Country Mill does best.”

As part of the settlement, East Lansing has said Tennes is free to operate his business in accordance with his Catholic faith and that he will be able to sell his goods at the farmer’s market without interference.

