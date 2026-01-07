Christian groups defend Montreal church fined for hosting pro-life singer Sean Feucht

The evangelical Ministerios Restauracion Church was fined $2,500 for hosting Sean Feucht, a conservative, pro-Trump musician, in what advocates condemn as an attack on religious freedom.

MONTREAL, Quebec (LifeSiteNews) — Three Christian groups are seeking to challenge tickets issued against a Montreal church for hosting American pro-life Christian singer Sean Feucht.

In a January 6 press release, the Democracy Fund (TDF) announced that Reseau Evangelique du Quebec, Canadian Centre for Christian Charities, and the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada are backing the Ministerios Restauracion Church in their legal battle against a $2,500 fine for hosting Feucht, who has supported the MAGA movement.

“If the request for leave to intervene is granted, the Christian organizations expect to argue that the worship service was within the scope of the by-law, that music is a central pillar of worship, praise and evangelization, and that the City’s conduct in sanctioning the Church are infringements of the freedom of religion under the Quebec Charter and the Canadian Charter,” the press release explained.

In July 2025, Feucht held a prayer service at the Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal. The church had been warned by local authorities not to proceed with the concert/service given Feucht’s links to supporting the MAGA movement.

In 2020, Feucht ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Congress as a Republican and in the past has spoken out against abortion and has been critical of the LGBT agenda and race theory. He had performed in Canada for years with no previous issues. He has also publicly supported U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before the service started, police came into the church to try and stop the performance. Anti-Christian protesters set off a smoke bomb inside the church to try and intimidate those inside. The church was hit with a fine on August 6 by city officials for using its space for an “unauthorized purpose.”

TDF litigation director Mark Joseph condemned the fine as an infringement on freedom of religion, pointing out that “when the state attempts to sanction a religious community for worshipping peacefully in its place of worship on the pretence that ‘singing does not comply with a municipal by-law,’ its actions will rightly be seen as an attack on the religious freedoms of all religious communities.”

“We’re hopeful that the leave to intervene will be granted so that these affected communities can assist in the defence of Ministerios Restauracion in particular and civil liberties in general,” he continued.

Last summer, several of Feucht’s concerts across Canada were shut down due to so-called “safety concerns,” including six in eastern Canada. Many provinces, including British Columbia, refused his permits after months of working with his team to meet its regulations.

After the cancellation of his concerts in Eastern Ontario, Feucht’s situation went viral on social media, with many pointing to it as modern-day Christian persecution.

Feucht has since filed a constitutional lawsuit against Quebec City after its officials abruptly canceled his Christian worship event that was deemed too “controversial.”

Feucht’s concerts were later green-lighted in the socially Conservative province of Alberta, which approved the Christian artist’s events.

