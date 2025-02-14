Christian leaders in the Holy Land rebuke Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have issued a joint statement indirectly rebuking President Trump’s proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza, 'We are compelled to speak against the grave threat of mass displacement.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have issued a joint statement indirectly rebuking President Trump’s proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza to a place “a little bit away from” there.

The brief but powerful statement expresses “sorrow” amid the “profound moral and humanitarian tragedy” unfolding in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli military.

It also notes that “we are compelled to speak against the grave threat of mass displacement, and injustice that strikes at the very heart of human dignity.”

“The people of Gaza, families who have lived for generations in the land of their ancestors, must not be forced into exile, stripped of whatever is left of their homes, their heritage, and they right to rein in the end that forms the essence of their identity,” it reads.

The document further calls for the release of “all captives from both sides” of the conflict while urging political leaders and the international community to bring the “catastrophe” to an immediate end.

This is not the first time religious leaders in Jerusalem have combined to make an appeal to peace. In August 2024, they issued a joint letter calling for immediate discussions to “promote a just and lasting peace” via a “legitimate two-state solution.” They have also issued other similar statements.

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem is a joint ecumenical association of clergy from various Protestant, Orthodox, and Catholic churches in the Middle East. Catholic Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who serves as the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, is among its most prominent members.

Pizzaballa, a rumored contender to succeed Pope Francis, has routinely spoken out against Israel’s war crimes and other anti-Christian attacks since October 2023 when the conflict began. He even offered himself in exchange for Israeli hostages.

