Christian ministry helps women who have miscarriages, stillborn babies

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Donna Murphy founder of Heaven’s Gain Ministries spoke with LifeSiteNews reporter Stephen Kokx at the Bringing America Back to Life convention in March. They talked about her organization, which was started to support families that have had miscarriages and stillbirths.

Heaven’s Gain Ministries provides caring, pro-life services, which include caskets for burial of miscarried babies, not only in the United States and Canada but all over the world. Murphy’s organization offers families support and resources before, during, and after miscarriage or stillbirth experiences. We want to resepct “the dignity of the child's life and that the parents really do have that right to grieve,” she said. Murphy remarked that caring for the life of miscarried babies has become a “forgotten part of the pro-life movement.”