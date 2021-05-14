Christian ministry helps women who have miscarriages, stillborn babies
INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Donna Murphy founder of Heaven’s Gain Ministries spoke with LifeSiteNews reporter Stephen Kokx at the Bringing America Back to Life convention in March. They talked about her organization, which was started to support families that have had miscarriages and stillbirths.
Heaven’s Gain Ministries provides caring, pro-life services, which include caskets for burial of miscarried babies, not only in the United States and Canada but all over the world. Murphy’s organization offers families support and resources before, during, and after miscarriage or stillbirth experiences. We want to resepct “the dignity of the child's life and that the parents really do have that right to grieve,” she said. Murphy remarked that caring for the life of miscarried babies has become a “forgotten part of the pro-life movement.”
She also mentions how state laws are dealing with the issue as well. In thirty states in America, parents who go to the hospital to deliver a still birth or miscarried baby do not have the right to bury their child. “Hospitals can just throw your baby into medical waste, and so the parents have no rights if we don't work on laws,” she said.
Murphy hopes that the pro-life movement will look into this issue more and “make sure that there are laws that allow parents to have this right.”
To watch all the other interviews LifeSite conducted at the convention, click below.
Pro-family convention calls on Americans to fight LGBT agenda, restore moral truth
Prominent pro-life leader: We do not back down on defending God’s truth
COVID vaccine is a form of abortion trafficking
Pregnant women ‘should not be taking’ the COVID shot: vaccine expert
Pro-life lobbyist: We need to protect the unborn with a ‘personhood amendment’ to the Constitution
‘Life without exception’: Rape survivor explains why she opposes abortion
Pro-life priest: Joe Biden has spent most of his career pushing anti-life policies
Sidewalk counselor who helped save pre-born baby boy from abortion is now his godfather