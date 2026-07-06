Christian nurse vindicated after regulator pursued her over ‘misgendering’ pedophile patient

The UK’s Nursing and Midwifery Council concluded Jennifer Melle acted without malice, breached no confidentiality, and should face no restrictions after months of investigations.

(Christian Concern) — A Christian nurse who was reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) as an alleged “risk to the public” after declining to use the preferred gender identity of a pedophile patient, and later for speaking publicly about her ordeal, has had the cases against her dropped.

The NMC climbdown follows months of political and public pressure over Melle’s treatment, and she has been supported throughout her ordeal by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre.

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Jennifer Melle, 41, a Band 6 Registered Nurse at Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, had faced NMC action after an incident during a night shift on May 22, 2024, involving a biologically male convicted pedophile patient who identified as female.

The patient, who was catheterized with a male catheter, furiously objected to Melle using male pronouns during a clinical discussion with a doctor about the patient’s discharge.

The patient subjected Melle to serious racist abuse and threats of violence.

However, the trust, instead of supporting Melle, investigated and treated her like a criminal for explaining that she could not go against her Christian conscience by using inaccurate pronouns.

After the trust gave Melle a final written warning, they also referred her to the NMC due to a ‘”oncern about [her] fitness to practice,” following the incident.

Following the referral, a letter from the NMC confirming she would be investigated, said: “Our job is to keep the public safe and make sure everyone on our register can practise to the standards we expect.”

The letter to Melle described the NMC’s ‘specific concerns, and said:

From the information we’ve looked at so far, these are the concerns we see as being a possible risk to the public – or to the public’s confidence in nurses, midwives and nursing associates: “Failure to treat people in your care with dignity – in that you, on one or more occasions, referred to a patient in a manner inconsistent with their gender identity.” We call these our “regulatory concerns.”

After taking legal action against the trust (a case which is now settled), Melle spoke to the media about her experiences and exposed the NMC case against her. The story made front page news and Melle received support from JK Rowling.

However, Melle was immediately suspended and marched out of St. Helier hospital in tears and was reported to the NMC again for an alleged “data breach.”

The NMC opened a second case against her, alleged a breach of confidentiality, namely that Melle had disclosed the patient’s confidential information to media organizations without authority.

‘Real life medical scenario’

In her defense to the NMC, Melle has always maintained that the incident with the patient occurred in a fast-moving clinical context where accurate sex-based language was necessary for patient care, and that her actions were shaped by her Christian belief that sex is biological and immutable.

In representations to the NMC, she said that what she said during the incident was “not about equality, diversity or inclusion” but “about a real-life medical scenario that required accurate terminology to avoid any doubt between medical professionals.”

Melle also said that she had spoken to the media because she believed she was being treated like a criminal following what she regarded as a failure by the trust to deal properly with the incident.

She also believed in taking a case against her that the NMC was placing the “identity” of a convicted pedophile above her Christian conscience to use language that reflects biological reality and the Bible’s teaching.

Campaigners and politicians say what happened to Melle shows that the NMC has become vulnerable to activist-style referrals, where nurses who express Christian and so-called gender critical beliefs are subjected to lengthy investigations, even when there is no evidence that they pose any risk to patients.

In January 2026, the trust abruptly abandoned a disciplinary case against her for speaking to the media, proceedings which her legal team believed had seemed certain to end in her dismissal.

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This followed a cross-party petition led by Shadow Equalities Minister Claire Coutinho and significant media pressure.

The trust had previously investigated Melle in relation to her media disclosures. However, despite noting that she had spoken to media organizations, the trust made a finding of no misconduct and applied no sanction.

Nevertheless, the NMC investigations continued.

At a parliamentary meeting in February, when Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson was urged to intervene to ensure the NMC investigations were dropped, Melle was told that the NMC was not accountable to government ministers and that nothing could be done to halt the proceedings.

Meeting Phillipson in Parliament, alongside Health Minister Karin Smyth, both ministers confirmed, however, that no nurse in the NHS should be compelled to use a patient’s preferred pronouns.

In April 2026, Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch subsequently denounced the continued investigations into Melle and into nurses from Darlington, warning that unless decisive action was taken more healthcare workers would face similar ordeals for expressing mainstream views about sex and gender.

Badenoch said a future Conservative government would make it “explicit in law and guidance that biological sex matters in healthcare,” pledging to protect single-sex spaces and ensure that regulators focus on professional standards rather than “ideological enforcement.”

She added that clinicians must not be driven from their jobs for believing in biological reality, warning that political hesitation on these issues leaves both staff and patients at risk.

‘No case to answer’

Following its full investigation, the NMC has now confirmed in its decision dated July 1, 2026, that the case examiners had found there was “no case” for Melle to answer, that no further action would be taken, and that the case was closed.

The NMC recorded that the trust accepted Melle believed she was making a protected disclosure in the public interest and felt there was no effective internal route through which to escalate her concerns.

The regulator concluded there was “no evidence to support the allegation that a breach of confidentiality took place,” finding that the limited information disclosed did not result in the patient being identified, either in the media or online.

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It also accepted that the pronoun incident was isolated, not malicious, and arose from Melle’s protected Christian beliefs rather than any intention to harass or bully. The NMC further recognised that she had identified a practical way forward by using patients’ preferred names rather than pronouns where conscience or belief prevents her from using language she regards as untrue.

The NMC concluded that Melle did not present a current risk to the health, safety, or wellbeing of the public, that no restrictions on her practice were required, and that there was no realistic possibility her fitness to practice would be found impaired.

In its decision, the NMC stated:

You have engaged with the NMC throughout and say, “My belief, which is in conformity with biology and my Christian faith, is that there are only two sexes, male and female. As I made clear in my legal case involving the Epsom & St. Helier NHS Trust, I consider the denial of biological reality (a reality the Supreme Court has upheld) a denial of reality and my Christian faith. When caring for patients face to face, I have never known the issue of pronouns to arise. As I explained in my previous response, even on this occasion the conversation involving pronouns was with the doctor and not the patient. When talking with patients I use a patient’s name and that is what I did here. I would never, deliberately or provocatively, seek to upset a person identifying in the opposite sex. I have throughout confirmed that I will use a patient’s (or colleague’s) preferred name, which seems a pragmatic work-around for nurses like me, who for religious or philosophical reasons consider sex immutable.”

The NMC added that the incident was “isolated” and:

Driven by your own protected characteristic of religious belief rather than a desire to harass or bully Patient A… In summary, we do not consider that this is one of those rare cases where the way you conducted yourself suggests a deep-seated attitudinal problem or that what you are alleged to have done is so serious that a finding of impairment may be necessary to protect the public or maintain the public’s confidence and trust in the professions and to uphold professional standards. We therefore conclude that there is no realistic possibility that your fitness to practise would be found currently impaired. Following our conclusions on facts and current impairment, we have determined there is no case for you to answer.

The NMC also noted that Melle remains employed by the trust, which confirmed there had been no further concerns about her practice or the way she treats patients.

Call to end investigations into Darlington nurses

Melle’s case has intensified calls for the NMC to drop its investigations into four nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital, who are also facing regulatory scrutiny after speaking publicly about being forced to share a female changing room with a male colleague who identifies as a woman.

The Darlington nurses, also supported by the Christian Legal Centre, have said that NHS policies prioritizing gender identity over biological sex left women staff exposed, distressed, and fearful, including one nurse who is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

Four of the nurses continue to face NMC investigations after speaking to the media about their experiences, even though their landmark ruling in January said that speaking to the media about their experiences was “a protected act.”

‘I should never have been put through this’

Responding to the NMC’s decision, Melle said:

I am relieved and grateful that the NMC has finally recognised that there is no case for me to answer. But I should never have been put through this in the first place. I was a nurse doing my job in a pressured clinical situation. The issue of biological sex was directly relevant to patient care. I was not seeking to humiliate or hurt anyone. I was trying to communicate accurately and safely with another medical professional. Instead of being protected after suffering racist abuse, I found myself treated as the problem. I was suspended, investigated, threatened with the loss of my career and reported to my regulator as though my Christian beliefs and my recognition of biological reality made me dangerous. It has been devastating to be labelled a risk to the public for holding beliefs which are lawful, mainstream and central to my faith. Nurses should not have to choose between their conscience, the truth, and their profession. The NHS only dropped its disciplinary case after public and political pressure. Yet the NMC process continued hanging over me, and I was told even ministers could not intervene. That cannot be right. Regulators should protect patients from real harm, not punish nurses for holding Christian beliefs, speaking truthfully about biological sex, or raising serious concerns in the public interest. I spoke out because I believed what happened to me raised serious public interest concerns. I took care to protect the patient’s identity, and the NMC has now accepted that no confidentiality breach took place. I want to return fully to the work I love, serving patients with compassion and professionalism. But there must now be accountability.

Claire Coutinho: ‘Jennifer did nothing wrong’

Shadow minister for Women and Equalities, Claire Coutinho, said:

Jennifer has been put through two years of witch hunts by the institutions that were meant to protect her. This decision by the NMC is welcome, but it should never have been allowed to get to this point. Jennifer did nothing wrong. She was just doing her job when she was racially abused simply for stating the reality of biological sex. The NMC and all the other organisations that let her down need to learn serious lessons from the ordeal that Jennifer and other nurses like her have been put through. We need to know how many more hardworking nurses are still waiting for justice.

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‘The NMC must stop acting as an ideological enforcement body’

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

Jennifer Melle’s vindication is welcome, but it is also an indictment of the system that allowed this case to get this far. A Christian nurse was racially abused, left feeling unsupported, suspended from work, threatened with the loss of her livelihood, and then reported to her professional regulator because she would not deny biological reality. That should alarm every nurse, every patient and every policymaker in the country. The NMC’s own decision exposes the weakness of the case against her. It accepts that the incident was isolated, that it arose from Jennifer’s protected religious beliefs, that she had no malicious intent, that she posed no risk to the public, and that there was no evidence of a confidentiality breach. Yet Jennifer still had to endure months of regulatory pressure. That is the problem. Regulators can destroy reputations, careers and mental wellbeing simply by opening these investigations. The process becomes the punishment. It cannot be acceptable for government ministers to say that nothing can be done while an unaccountable regulator investigates Christian and gender-critical nurses for holding lawful, mainstream beliefs. The NMC must now also immediately end the investigations into the four Darlington nurses. These women are not a danger to the public. They are experienced professionals who raised legitimate concerns about privacy, dignity and safety in female-only spaces. There must also be urgent reform of the NMC. It must not be captured by activist ideology or used as a weapon against nurses who hold lawful Christian or gender-critical beliefs. A regulator exists to protect the public and uphold professional standards, not to enforce contested political doctrines on sex and gender. The Supreme Court has confirmed the importance of biological sex in law. Healthcare depends on truth, clarity and trust. Nurses must be free to speak accurately about sex, protect single-sex spaces, and act according to conscience without fear of being reported to their regulator as though they are extremists. Jennifer’s case should be the turning point. The NMC must return to its proper role, drop the Darlington cases, and ensure that no nurse is ever again subjected to this ordeal for telling the truth.

Reprinted with permission from Christian Concern.

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