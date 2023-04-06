Christian pastor to spend Easter in jail after third arrest related to drag queen story time protests

Tuesday's arrest by the Calgary Police Service apparently involves new charges against Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Christian pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries will spend Easter in jail after he was arrested Tuesday for a third time in a five-week span by members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) on charges relating to protesting drag queen story times at public libraries.

Reimer’s previous bail conditions state that he must stay at least 300 meters from LGBTQ events. Tuesday’s arrest appears to involve a slew of new charges filed under a recently enacted Calgary anti-street harassment bylaw.

Video of his third arrest was posted online by pastor Artur Pawlowski, which shows members of the CPS handcuffing Reimer and placing him in the back of a police cruiser.

A voice in the video, which is not Pawlowski, can be heard saying, “He’s so far away.”

After Reimer was handcuffed, the same voice shouted to police, “Freemason, Illuminati psychos.”

At that point, a CPS officer asked the man in the video if he wants to hold onto Reimer’s cell phone, and after taking it, said to the cop, he will be “destroyed by God’s wrath.”

The CPS officer in the video noted that Reimer was arrested due to warrants against him.

“God is in control, and you guys are all going down,” said the man in the video after the police car door was closed on Reimer.

Tuesday’s arrest is just the latest for Reimer.

LifeSiteNews reported that Reimer in late February was forcibly removed from a Calgary public library for protesting a drag queen story time at which he preached that “homosexuality is a sin.”

He was then arrested on March 2, jailed and charged for protesting at the children’s drag queen story hour at a public library. He was released from a Calgary jail after he decided to sign bail papers to take care of an urgent medical condition.

However, upon release, Reimer was forcefully arrested again by members of CPS on March 15 after appearing to breach his bail conditions by protesting the new bylaw that bans the type of demonstrations that caused his initial arrest.

Reimer appeared in court today, but he will stay jailed until at least April 12 while the Crown and his lawyers go over the new charges. He is facing what police called “hate crime” violations.

In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s harassment bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”

Calgary City Council went further still and last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.

The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.

Reimer told LifeSiteNews a few weeks ago that he will remain committed to exposing the “evil” of these events, which he described as playing into the “perversion and the indoctrination” of kids.

“We’ll be resilient. Someone needs to take a stand here. These are strong Christian leaders that I have linked shields with, and we are going to come together as a team,” Reimer said.

Reimer’s arrest comes amid a surge in pro-transgender activism sweeping Canada.

Last week, Canadian dad Chris Elston was violently assaulted by radical transgender activists in Vancouver for protesting gender ideology targeting kids.

Elson is an activist working to expose the extremism of the transgender movement and the dangers of “sex changes” for kids, but he was grabbed by the throat, then thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.

Share











