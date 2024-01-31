Christian rapper depicts abortion from the baby’s perspective in new pro-life song ‘The Cry’

Chris Mackness recently felt called to make a pro-life song called 'The Cry,' which uses vivid storytelling to capture the emotional distress of the victims of abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian Christian rapper has released a new pro-life song from the perspective of a preborn child about to face abortion.

Chris Mackness from Hamilton, Ontario, has been a Christian artist for years under the stage name C-DOT. He has gained over 10,000 subscribers on Youtube, and has a hit single with almost 1 million views. Mackness recently felt called to make a pro-life song called “The Cry,” which uses vivid storytelling to capture the emotional distress of the victims of abortion. In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews Mackness explained the intention of the song, and its mixed reception.

“I recently performed it acapella at a slam poetry championship at the art gallery of Hamilton, and there were five judges for every poem,” he said. ” For every other poem including my first poem [the judges] all gave great feedback, all very neutral, and it wasn’t until I preformed “The Cry” that the first judge gave it a zero out of ten.”

Mackness said the MC then gave the crowd an opportunity to weigh in, which went surprisingly well.

“There was a good chunk of the people there who clapped in agreement with the zero out of ten, but then after that the rest of the judges gave nines and tens out of ten and the applause was much greater for the higher scores.”

He believes this shows there is a lot of people that are silently in agreement with the pro-life movement but are nervous to reveal themselves publicly for fear of their relationships and jobs.

“When you [know] that there are other people that agree… you’re, like, ‘Wow, I’m not alone believing in what’s right, so I can clap as well, and I can support this as well, and there’s a whole community in agreement here.'”

While he is used to his work being reviewed and judged by many, Mackness has never performed such a controversial song in front of a live crowd.

“Leading up, I was incredibly nervous, praying for days,” he said. ” I prayed with my girlfriend, prayed with my family, reached out to people, reached out to prayer teams, church groups. There were probably at least 80 to 150 people praying.”

Mackness’ evolving faith strengthened and guided him into making music that tackles difficult issues. His transformation even resulted in changing the meaning behind his stage name. C-DOT originally stood for Chris Defender of Truth.

“The progression of my music… is the realization that truth defends itself, and whereas I started off wanting to be the hero of the story and wanting to help this broken and fallen world, a lot of that has to do with pride, and I didn’t realize that until later,” he said.

Mackness now sees another message hidden within his stage name that reflects his mindset better.

“I realized that another meaning of that name C-DOT can be Christ, Period. So, [this represents] going from me wanting to be a hero to recognizing that I am not the hero of the story, and that Christ is the hero.”

With a strong emphasis on evangelization, Mackness avoided making “The Cry” an attack on abortion supporters. Instead, he aimed to paint a vivid and truthful picture of the deadly practise of abortion.

“The song ends open-ended. I tried to make sure the song was not clear in where it stands. …It lets the listener make the decision, but it just depicts [abortion] clearly,” he said. “The truth of abortion is that there is a life there, and so hopefully just by depicting the truth of the story that will lead people to that conclusion.”

The song took him six months to write due to careful lyrical selection. Mackness wanted to be emotionally sensitive to those who could be hurt by it.

“When I first wrote that chorus I was sobbing, actually sobbing. Spiritually I could feel the presence of the hundreds of millions of children who have been killed by abortion.”

“The Cry” makes a deliberate attempt to extend love and understanding as he believes this is the most effective way to change hearts and minds.

“That’s why I have lines from the child understanding where the mother is coming from, like ‘I know you’re afraid, now it’s just you and fear.’“

Mackness hoped that this approach would help bring his message even to those who do not agree with him.

“I sent [‘The Cry’] to a pro-choice organization, and I got a negative response saying ‘Oh my gosh, how could you do this? You’re trying to oppress women. Totally unacceptable.’ And then I ended up replying, ‘Respectfully I don’t believe your organization is helping women at all,’ and then they blocked me.”

“The Cry” pulls no punches when depicting abortion. The climax of the song crescendos as the baby is murdered and cries out in fear and pain.

“The truth inevitably can cause controversy, but my job is not to be controversial. Jesus, yes, He brought a sword, but the controversy surrounding His message was a by-product of truth. He didn’t just come to stir things up and upset people.”

Despite being counselled by many not to venture into pro-life song writing, Mackness is still open to producing similar content in the future.

“Music has always been an opportunity to express my story,” he said. “If I’m not standing up for truth and something that really matters and something that’s really going to help people, then why else am I making music?”

Ultimately his motivations come from his faith and trust in God.

“If you’re not going to stand up for what is right then what else are you going to do in your life?” he continued, “Do your best to be in line with the truth of God’s word. We are all valuable from conception to natural death.”

A video accompanying “The Cry” can be found here. (It does not use graphic imagery.) More information and songs by C-DOT can be found here. Among more classic Christian fare, they include songs rebuking our porn culture and discussing the spiritual and political state of global affairs.

