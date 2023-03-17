Christian school barred from Vermont state matches after girls basketball team refused to play against male

'Cancelling our membership is not a solution and does nothing to deal with the very real issue of safety and fairness facing women’s sports in our beloved state.'

VERMONT (LifeSiteNews) – A Christian high school that refused to have its girls basketball team compete against a team with a biologically male player is now barred from participating in state-sponsored athletic competitions.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, the Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) girls basketball team ‘The Eagles’ pulled out of the Vermont Division IV state tournament on February 21 after learning that their opponents’ team would include a biological male. The head of the school, Vicky Fogg, said in a statement regarding the decision to forfeit that including men in women’s sports was a bad sign for the future of women’s sports.

MVCS provides a biblically-based education from kindergarten to Grade 12. Under Vermont law, biological males are allowed to take part in and play on female sports teams, with a guidance document put out by the Vermont Agency of Education stating that “transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students.”

Now the Daily Caller reports that on March 13, the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA), the state governing body for high school sports, notified MVCS in writing that its “actions do not meet the expectations of the VPA’s 1st and 2nd policy, Commitment to Racial, Gender Fair and Disability Awareness and Policy Of Gender Identity, respectively. Thus, Mid-Vermont Christian School is ineligible to participate in VPA activities going forward.”

“If you don’t want to follow VPA rules, that’s fine,” said VPA executive director Jay Nichols. “But then you’re just not a VPA member. It’s fairly simple. That’s really all we’re gonna really say about it.”

READ: Judge rules against NY educational worker fired for refusing to attend LGBT ‘training’ session

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with Josh Alexander against school that allows boys to use girls' bathrooms Show Petition Text 17066 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Josh Alexander is facing expulsion for defying the LGBT agenda at St. Joseph's High School! Finish his brave mission now! St. Joseph's High School has suspended Josh Alexander — and is now considering his expulsion — for daring to challenge the LGBT "transgender” agenda. Josh Alexander refused to sit idly by while deluded young men gained access to the women’s restroom — all by pretending to be women. Young women should not be manipulated in this way, and deserve safe bathrooms without young men in them! Taking action into his own hands, Josh led a school-wide WALKOUT in open defiance of St. Joseph’s transgender policy — demanding that St. Joseph's High School STOP this immorality. This is when the school took action against Josh Alexander and suspended him! SIGN: DEMAND THAT ST. JOSEPH'S HIGH SCHOOL STOP ITS PERSECUTION OF JOSH AND ITS SUPPORT OF TRANSGENDERISM! This attack on truth and blatant rejection of the Catholicism — from a Catholic school — cannot be tolerated. People of faith, good will, and common sense must stand up and say — ENOUGH. Do not remain silent – your voice is powerful, so make your voice heard! SIGN NOW: St. Joseph's Catholic High School must AFFIRM the biological reality that there are only two genders - male and female. SIGNING and SHARING this petition will spread the news of Josh Alexander’s inspiring school-wide movement. Help him now before it's too late! Josh Alexander may be expelled for fighting against these attacks by himself. RAISE YOUR VOICE IN DEFENSE OF JOSH AND DEMAND THAT ST. JOSEPH'S STOP ITS TRANGENDER AGENDA! Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Cancelling our membership is not a solution and does nothing to deal with the very real issue of safety and fairness facing women’s sports in our beloved state,” responded Fogg. “We urge the VPA to reconsider its policies, and balance the rights of every athlete in the state.”

Mandatory inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is billed as a matter of “sensitivity” and respect for perceived “gender identity.” But critics note that indulging transgender athletes in this way undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

READ: Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney take Hollywood’s ‘trans’ obsession to a sickening new low

Scientific research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be fully negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore, “the advantage to transwomen [biological men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Vermont is one of the furthest-left states in the nation. Over the past year, it has established a state-level constitutional right to abortion and enacted an assisted suicide law that allows telemedicine killings by physicians.

Share











