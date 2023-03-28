Christian school shooting puts upcoming ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ protest in chilling context

For now, the event appears to be proceeding as planned.

(LifeSiteNews) – Monday’s mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee by a “transgender” assailant has renewed focus on an announcement earlier this month for a planned “day of vengeance” event by a group that has promoted firearms training for LGBT activists.

Yesterday, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a woman who identifies as male, shot and killed three children and three adults in the Covenant School, a Presbyterian private school in Nashville, before being fatally shot by police responders. Hale, a former Covenant student, was a “lone zealot” with a “manifesto” laying out her “resentment” of the school, according to Nashville police chief John Drake.

The attack sparked fierce debate online over whether Hale’s actions were more due to so-called “anti-trans stigma” or the mental toll of gender dysphoria and heated rhetoric likening opponents of underage “transitions” to Nazis and other villains.

The conversation led to conservatives recalling the Trans Radical Activist Network’s (TRAN’s) announcement in early March that it would be holding a “Trans Day of Vengeance” from March 31 to April 1, outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

“Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now,” TRAN says. “This cycle of hate needs to end[,] in fact it must. Allies, siblings[,] we need you now more than ever.”

The Daily Wire reports that earlier this month, in a tweet that has since been made private, the group’s Virginia chapter also hosted a dance party fundraiser “benefiting firearm/self defense training for trans Virginians.”

The group’s rhetoric echoes a common claim by LGBT activists and their allies in the mainstream media and Democrat Party that gender-confused Americans are the targets of an ongoing violence epidemic. The LGBT pressure group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) claims that 2022 saw “at least 38 transgender people fatally shot or killed by other violent means.”

However, only two of the cases listed by HRC identify any possibility that the victim’s “gender identity” was a motivating factor; two others were victims in the Club Q shooting last November, which was initially presented as a hate crime before word got out that the perpetrator was himself “non-binary.” The rest of the deaths appear to be a mix of random violence, crimes motivated by unrelated issues, or the result of relationships and police altercations stemming from victims’ own mental-health issues.

For perspective, 38 is less than one percent of the 22,900 “murder and nonnegligent manslaughter cases” in the U.S. in 2021 — far lower than the numbers of murders broken down by victims’ specific races.

