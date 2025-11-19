Christian singer Sean Feucht sues Canadian city for shutting down his concert

The lawsuit is looking for reimbursement of rent, punitive damages, and judicial declarations that Quebec City violated protected fundamental freedoms.

( LifeSiteNews ) – American pro-life Christian singer Sean Feucht, with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), filed a constitutional lawsuit against Quebec City after its officials abruptly canceled his Christian worship event that was deemed too “controversial.”

In a press release on Monday, the JCCF said that its claim , filed in Quebec Superior Court, is on behalf of Burn 24/7 Canada Worship Ministries, of which Feucht is a part.

Canada Worship Ministries’ summer 2025 event on July 25 at ExpoCité was canceled by Quebec City officials a day before the concert. City officials claimed they did not know a “controversial” artist, Feucht, was playing. They claimed he was an “artist who generates significant controversy has consequences for ExpoCité’s reputation.”

The lawsuit is looking for reimbursement of rent, punitive damages, and judicial “declarations that the City violated Burn 24/7 Canada’s fundamental freedoms protected under both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Quebec’s Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

City officials had claimed that sections of the lease to Burn 24/7 Canada for use of ExpoCité related to “illegal solicitation” and “use of premises” allowed it to terminate the agreement.

Constitutional lawyer Olivier Séguin, per the JCCF press release, said about the cancellation and subsequent lawsuit that “cancel culture” crossed a “line” when Quebec City canceled the venue for the concert organizers.

“In this era of cancel culture, it’s easy to see why some private citizens might yield to public pressure,” he noted.

“But when government officials do the same, it crosses a line. The City’s conduct is inexcusable and must be punished.”

Burn 24/7 Canada is a not-for-profit Christian ministry and had booked Feucht to perform at its event.

In 2020, Feucht ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Congress as a Republican, and in the past has spoken out against abortion and has been critical of the LGBT agenda and race theory. He had performed in Canada for years with no previous issues. He has also publicly supported U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, Feucht had multiple events in Canada canceled by the venues his team was renting solely, it seemed, based on his political and moral views.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Feucht held a prayer service in July at the Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal. The church had been warned by local authorities not to proceed with the concert/service given Feucht’s links to supporting the MAGA movement.

The church was hit with a fine on August 6 by city officials for using its space for an “unauthorized purpose.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative members of Canada’s Parliament are investigating the Antifa militant who allegedly threw a smoke bomb inside the Montreal church where Feucht was performing.

