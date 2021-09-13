Christian superstar urges faithful to demand probe of Afghanistan catastrophe

James Dobson warned that unless Americans investigated who was responsible for the 'many failures in Afghanistan,' then the county 'could experience something worse than 9/11 in the future.'

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – Evangelical superstar James Dobson, the founder and chief of the James Dobson Family Institute, the host of the “Family Talk” radio program, and adviser to multiple presidents on family issues, is urging his supporters to demand members of Congress see that a full investigation of “the many failures in Afghanistan” be done.

“I’ll say it again for emphasis: Unless we identify the incompetent and foolish decision-makers who created the mess we are in today, those responsible for it may still be in power when the next crisis occurs. In that case, the past will be prologue,” he wrote in his latest monthly newsletter to supporters.

He said for Christians, prayer is the best resource.

But he said there are other things to do, too.

“It is obvious that the mainstream media has decided to ‘move on’ from the tragedy of Afghanistan. They apparently believe it undermines their narrative of what happened and why. Thus, it is likely that there will be no accountability for the mistakes that resulted in the needless deaths of 13 U.S. service members and more than 180 desperate Afghans who perished on a street in Kabul.”

And he said “Neither Democrats nor Republicans appear eager to find out why Bagram Airfield was abandoned or why billions of dollars-worth of our state-of-the-art military weaponry and equipment was handed over to some of the most dangerous terrorists in the world.”

But he said, given that the Taliban back in the day provided a safe haven for Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida and were responsible for the destruction of the World Trade Center on 9/11, Americans need to know who “engineered” making them stronger.

Dobson cited the reports of devastating tragedies coming out of Afghanistan now: the Christians and other faith minorities being killed in door-to-door searches, Christians being targeted for their faith, borders closed and more.

“Surely, we Christians in America must be praying fervently for these brothers and sisters who are being massacred, even as I write. Their children are being abducted and/or left as orphans. Evil continues to envelop the land of Afghanistan. Only Almighty God can intervene on behalf of the families there,” he said.

But there must be accountability, he charged, for what New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said was “one fell swoop” that left America looking “untrustworthy, feckless, and weak.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No BLM flag at American embassies! Show Petition Text 41159 have signed the petition. Let's get to 45000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Biden Administration has incredibly given permission to U.S. embassies to fly the Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag alongside the American flag for the rest of the year. This order is an outrageous and insulting affront to American identity and sovereignty, and must be rescinded immediately! Please SIGN this petition to demand that U.S. embassies around the world fly the American flag ONLY! According to a leaked memo, quoted below and published by Human Events News on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged embassies to push Black Lives Matter messaging and authorized them to "hang BLM flags" "for calendar year 2021." "As outlined below, Chiefs of Mission may decide to hang BLM flags, as appropriate and depending on local context. This cable constitutes a blanket written authorization for calendar year 2021 from the Under Secretary for Management (M) to display the BLM flag on the external-facing flagpole to any Chiefs of Mission." "The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact." Of course, eliminating racism is a positive thing, but NOT by promoting the Black Lives Matter organization or movement which have been linked to the following radical actions and ideas: Violent protests and the general destabilization of our society

Defunding of our police departments

The overthrow of the nuclear family

Perpetual marxist revolution Only a miniscule proportion of the American population supports the radical ideology and actions of the BLM organization and movement. In fact, polling shows that a strong majority of Americans believe that "All Lives Matter," rather than just the lives of just one race of Americans. The Biden Administration's promotion of this Leftist symbolism and ideology is both dangerous and deliberately misleading. And, it is the worst kind of virtue signaling, as the message being sent to the rest of the world is: "Get on board with the radical, marxist and revolutionary ideology of the BLM organization and movement if you want a favorable response from the United States government." This kind of cultural imperialism and coercion is downright insulting to our allies and partners abroad. But, it also demonstrates how the current U.S. administration is beholden to the radical leftist element of the Democratic Party -- which is downright insulting to most average Americans. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition demanding that the U.S. Department of State rescind permission to fly the BLM flag at U.S. embassies around the world. Then, please CONTACT the Department of State by email or by telephone, to politely, but firmly, demand that only the U.S. flag, and not the BLM flag, be flown at U.S. diplomatic installations. The State Department may be contacted by email at this webpage: https://register.state.gov/contactus/contactusform The Office of the Secretary of State may be contacted at this telephone number: 202-647-4000 FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'US embassies around the world fly Black Lives Matter flags with Biden’s backing' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-embassies-fly-black-lives-matter-flags-around-the-world-with-bidens-backing **Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“Why would those with responsibility for protecting America continue to ignore the dangers it faces? Consider this: The Taliban, al-Qaida, ISIS and other terrorist groups still hope to humiliate and bring down what they call ‘The Great Satan.’ We are sitting ducks for them as the southern border of the United States stands wide open. Also, since our ignominious surrender in Afghanistan, our politicians and generals have been importing thousands of unvetted Afghans to America and releasing them into the cultural mainstream. Common sense would tell us that there are probably huge numbers of trained terrorists within this hoard who are now planning their next move,” he said.

The explanations need to address the “parade of horrors” in Afghanistan.

He warned without holding those responsible accountable, “America could experience something worse than 9/11 in the future.”

Dobson has advised five presidents on family matters and was inducted in 2008 into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

He authored more than 70 books including, “The New Dare to Discipline,” “The New Strong-Willed Child,” “When God Doesn’t Make Sense” and “Bringing Up Boys.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share











