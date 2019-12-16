Christians are dumping Netflix over blasphemous ‘gay Jesus’ comedy

NewsFaith

PETITION: Dump Netflix over video depicting Jesus as a homosexual Sign the petition here.

December 16, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Disgust continues to swell over a “Christmas special” on Netflix depicting Jesus Christ as a closeted homosexual, with Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas joining almost two million others in speaking out against it. Some, including the bishop, have gone as far as to cancel their subscriptions to the video streaming service.

Released on December 3, The First Temptation of Christ comes from the Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos, and depicts Jesus bringing a boyfriend to meet Mary and Joseph at His birthday party. Last year, the group reportedly depicted Jesus as a “sadistic, homicidal, hedonistic drunkard who hated to pray and no one heeded,” according to historian Murilo Cleto.

As of the time of this writing, a Change.org petition calling on Netflix to remove the film has gathered more than 1.8 million signatures.

LifeSiteNews launched its own petition this weekend as well, which collected almost 30,000 signatures in just seven hours.

On Sunday, Strickland announced that he had canceled his subscription to the video streaming service over the blasphemous production. Many on social media shared that they have done the same, and condemned Netflix for airing the special:

Just cancelled Netflix....hardly have time to watch it anyway but blasphemers don’t deserve a penny of support! — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) December 15, 2019

BREAKING:@netflix released a show depicting Jesus as GAY?!



Let’s make this CLEAR!



Jesus isn’t some “woke” culture experiment for you to convince young people that biblical teachings are “debatable”?!



Jesus is the SON OF GOD and died for our sins!



Show some RESPECT!



RT! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 14, 2019

Dear @netflix



You have a right to your beliefs, but so do I. I also have the right to no longer fund you making fun of my beliefs. Jesus was not gay or a drunk. This is disrespectful. I pray you never do the same to other religions. But Jesus forgives you & He still loves you. pic.twitter.com/FLwBy69Rmj — ally yarid (@allyyarid) December 14, 2019

Well #Netflix I'm cancelling. The gay Jesus film is the last straw. So you get no more of my money, my families money (3 accounts) and I'm bringing this to my church (1,000 + members). #BoycottNetflix — Brad Deason (@braddeason) December 13, 2019

This necessary backlash over the new Netflix show Gay Jesus indicates how far the movie industry has tested the patience of Christians in the name of artistic freedom. Who even came up with this idea that portrayal of Jesus as a gay, drunk and weed-smoking person is funny? — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 15, 2019

They can create disrespectful content, & change the script on Holy things people value, and label it as “Comedic.” They can make religion a joke. As Christians, this is not our time to be silent. If we don’t stand up for what is right, who then? God shall not be mocked. — Dacia Dhillon (@dacthesauce) December 14, 2019

Many also contrasted the entertainment industry’s willingness to mock Christianity while maintaining a general aversion to depicting anything in a similar vein regarding Islam or its Prophet Muhammad:

Netflix is releasing a comedy about a “gay Jesus” & the Left has been telling conservatives and Christians not to be so outraged about it



Ok fine, then let’s make a sequal about a gay Mohammed and see how that goes over with y’all. — Ashley StClair ���� (@stclairashley) December 12, 2019

Netflix releases a movie about gay Jesus as they hide under the cocoon of freedom of speech. Can they under that same umbrella make a movie about Mohammed or something against LGBTQ? Y'all take Christians for granted bcuz they peaceful. — BILLION (@BillionTwiTs) December 15, 2019

There’s a difference between criticising a religion and making fun of or insulting their so called prophets.

If a film was made depicting Muhammad as being gay or a drunk, they’d need extra security at Netflix HQ.

That’s all I’m saying. — David (@MasterDavidP) December 16, 2019

Dear @netflix can we expect a Gay Prophet Muhammad in time for Ramadan? #AskingForInfidels — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) December 15, 2019

Concerned readers can contact Netflix to respectfully express their views on The First Temptation of Christ by clicking here.