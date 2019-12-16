Featured Image
A scene from the blasphemous Primeira Tentação de Cristo, or The First Temptation of Christ. Porta dos Fundos / Youtube
Christians are dumping Netflix over blasphemous ‘gay Jesus’ comedy

December 16, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Disgust continues to swell over a “Christmas special” on Netflix depicting Jesus Christ as a closeted homosexual, with Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas joining almost two million others in speaking out against it. Some, including the bishop, have gone as far as to cancel their subscriptions to the video streaming service. 

Released on December 3, The First Temptation of Christ comes from the Brazilian comedy troupe Porta dos Fundos, and depicts Jesus bringing a boyfriend to meet Mary and Joseph at His birthday party. Last year, the group reportedly depicted Jesus as a “sadistic, homicidal, hedonistic drunkard who hated to pray and no one heeded,” according to historian Murilo Cleto.

As of the time of this writing, a Change.org petition calling on Netflix to remove the film has gathered more than 1.8 million signatures.

LifeSiteNews launched its own petition this weekend as well, which collected almost 30,000 signatures in just seven hours.

On Sunday, Strickland announced that he had canceled his subscription to the video streaming service over the blasphemous production. Many on social media shared that they have done the same, and condemned Netflix for airing the special:

Many also contrasted the entertainment industry’s willingness to mock Christianity while maintaining a general aversion to depicting anything in a similar vein regarding Islam or its Prophet Muhammad:

Concerned readers can contact Netflix to respectfully express their views on The First Temptation of Christ by clicking here.

