Christians ‘have a responsibility’ to stop the Marxist revolution: Anti-Islamist activist censored by SPLC

PETITION: Break up Big Tech tyrants and defend free speech! Sign the petition here.

September 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Today marks the official launch of LifeSite’s brand new series Uncensored: Big Tech vs. Free Speech.

For the last several months, LifeSite has been digging deep into the many claims of liberal bias and selective censorship of pro-life, pro-family, and conservative voices on social media.

Our research shows that Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter, and others have become far too dangerous for democracy. Their bias, which has previously been revealed by many, many internal whistleblowers, is now visible to everyone thanks to their egregious behavior during the COVID-19 crisis and the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

As will be shown in our reporting, these tech giants are not only extremely liberal, but they are largely unaccountable to the public. They can and do sway public opinion in whatever direction they want, primarily by manipulating search results, tracking our online behavior, and by blocking truthful content from their platforms.

Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT! for America, an organization that warns about the threat of radical Islam in the West, knows first hand the heavy-handed approach Big Tech all too frequently takes.

During a sit-down interview with LifeSite, Gabriel recalled how she had been coordinating a fundraiser for ACT! for America at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. It was nearly sold out. Then, the Southern Poverty Law Center caught wind of it and leapt into action.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center put out the hit article about us, which was regurgitated the next morning by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and then the Miami Herald [and] The New York Times,” Gabriel said. They called us “a hate group…they literally got our event canceled.”

Tech giants “think they are God and they are exercising their godly power over everybody else,” she continued. “Because in today's world, anytime you want to find out any information about somebody, what do you do? Google. You go to the internet to find out some information about them. When you research anything about somebody, the first thing that comes up [in the search results] is the Southern Poverty Law Center’s labeling of ‘hate groups.’”

“And who are the ‘hate groups’? Family Research Council is a hate group because they are pro-family...My organization is a hate group because we sound the alarm about terrorism and protecting our constitutional freedom. And so they try to character assassinate you. And they control the language.”

Gabriel advised Christians and grassroots activists to take action by engaging in the political process. Not only is the kitchen on fire, she argued, but “the house” is going up in smoke too.

“We are in the middle of a Marxist revolution. It's not coming down the road. It's not on the horizon. It's now. We are in the middle of it. We are in the middle of the hurricane. We need to wake up now.”

“When the left calls you a name,” Gabriel added, “it’s because they fail to debate you on the facts. And because they know that the facts are on your side. The only way they can silence you is by slapping a label on you. And our people do not want to be labeled. So they sat on the sidelines for too long.”

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil. The left has been squeaking and squeaking and squeaking and squeaking while our people were sitting in the corner praying and praying and hoping and believing and not wanting to rock the boat. Well, we are realizing that the left screamed so much that we are now afraid to even open our mouth. And even those who are opening their mouth, they are being drowned by the loud screams of the left. This is why we need to see a roaring on our side. This is why we need to see an uprising on our side, democratically, peacefully, lovingly, with prayers.”

Gabriel concluded by reminding Christians about the example Christ himself set for us when he overturned the tables of the money changers in the Temple.

“Jesus set the standards on how activism should be done. When Jesus saw wrong, he walked into that Temple. He threw the tables around…He spoke up. He marched.”

“We have a responsibility as Christians — to whom much is given, much is required — and as Christians, God doesn't change the world through lightning in the sky. God uses his people. Me and you and everybody watching us right now — as instruments of change, as the instruments in God's hand. This is why when we pray, we say, ‘Please, God, use me. Use me as your instrument. Use me to make a difference in this world. Use me to make a difference in people's lives.’ Well, God needs to use you to make a difference.”