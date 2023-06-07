Christians hold massive prayer vigil at California capitol to protest award for drag ‘nun’

SACREMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) — More than 1,000 people gathered outside the California state capitol building in Sacramento on Monday to prayerfully protest lawmakers who honored Michael Williams, a prominent member of the anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Williams goes by the stage name “Sister Roma.”
The California Catholic Conference and the California Family Council co-sponsored the event, which featured Sacramento Bishop Jaime Soto and other Protestant leaders from across the state. Several GOP lawmakers also joined the vigil after walking out of the ceremony indoors. The crowd included actual religious nuns and brothers, as well as priests, CatholicVote.org reports.
Pride ceremonies are happening at the California State Capitol today.
Sister Roma with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is here in the Assembly, taking selfies with some lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/VRjXFz3BRq
— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 5, 2023
After Republicans criticized Sister Roma’s invitation to participate at the Capitol’s pride ceremonies, she gets a standing ovation and loudest applause on the Assembly floor. pic.twitter.com/HUTyAwB117
— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 5, 2023
Williams, 60, was one of sixteen individuals recognized by legislators. Aside from performing at drag shows, he has also worked at a homosexual porn studio for over 15 years in San Francisco. “Yes, I’m a pornographer,” he previously admitted. Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener extended an invitation to Williams, whom he called a “badass community leader.” Wiener is a self-described “proud” homosexual Jewish man.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart.
This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged.
SIGN: The LA Dodgers must revoke their plan to honor these 'transgender nuns'
The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage.
“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read.
In one move, you managed to turn off conservatives and slap Christians in the face with disgusting drag nuns. What a disgrace you’ve become. Was recently at a game. Won’t be coming back.— Courrielche⚡️ (@courrielche) May 23, 2023
The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”
SIGN: The LA Dodgers must NOT allow this mockery to take place
The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives.
Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.”
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement.
San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation.
In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.”
Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage.
SIGN: The LA Dodgers must not honor anti-Catholic, anti-Christian drag 'nuns'
Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.
“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.
“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.
Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.
But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice.
Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.
And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”
As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.
SIGN & SHARE our urgent petition today - do not be silent as the Catholic faith is attacked!
Drag activist ‘Sister Roma’ honored on the floor of the California State Legislature pic.twitter.com/XwVK2CswJA
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 6, 2023
California Family Council President Jonathan Keller said in a statement that it is “disheartening” to see California lawmakers “honor a group characterized by its mockery of Christianity in general and Catholicism in particular.”
The California Catholic Conference echoed those sentiments by observing that The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence commit “acts of hate, misogyny, and discrimination against Catholics, and our women’s religious orders.”
The California Catholic Conference has released the following statement in response to the honoring of a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an openly anti-Catholic group, by the California State Senate and Assembly today. #CAleg https://t.co/lQTORc11pS pic.twitter.com/IOnqObIGFj
— California Catholic Conference (@CACatholicConf) June 5, 2023
The eight-member California Senate Republican Caucus likewise expressed dismay over the Williams invitation, and requested that Senate Pro Tempore Toni Atkins withdraw it.
My statement on the invitation to honor ‘Sister Roma’ in the California State Senate. pic.twitter.com/w03uabZBmi
— Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) June 1, 2023
“Were this group to denigrate any other faith, we are certain the Senate would not extend this invitation,” they wrote, only to be ignored.
I continue to stand with the @SFSisters, who do incredibly impactful work for the the #LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to welcoming @SisterRoma to the Capitol as one of the @CALGBT Caucus #PrideMonth honorees. pic.twitter.com/DeunKcKfmj
— Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) June 2, 2023
The controversy over The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stems from the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team inviting them to their upcoming June 16 Pride Night game. Catholic bishops and lay persons, as well as non-Catholics, have thoroughly rebuked the franchise due to the group’s grotesque sexual performances, which routinely mock Jesus Christ.
According to CatholicVote, Wiener has “introduced bills to decriminalize prostitution and loosen restrictions on sex offenders and pedophiles.” He has also expressed opposition to teachers informing parents about their children’s desire to “change” genders.
Williams has been a member of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence since the late 1980s. A former meth addict, he currently hosts a podcast where he analyzes gay porn. In the past, he has emceed various debauched LGBT events in the Bay Area.
This year’s award ceremony was organized by the Democrat Party’s LGBTQ Caucus. Other recipients include, among others, former tennis player Billie Jean King and a contestant on reality star RuPaul’s television show “Drag Race.” Democrats currently hold a whopping 62-18 majority in the California State Assembly and a 32-8 majority in the Senate.