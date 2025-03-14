Christians ruthlessly slaughtered in Syria as Tucker Carlson again praises Catholicism

On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss the persecution of Christians in Syria, Tucker Carlson praising the sacrament of confession, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss the horrendous persecution of Christians in Syria, Tucker Carlson praising the sacrament of confession, actor Chris Pratt discussing the promise he made to give God everything, heterodox Cardinal Robert McElroy’s installation as archbishop of Washington, D.C., and more.



The panel opened the episode by watching a clip from a recent episode of Tucker Carlson’s podcast with The Chosen star Jonathan Roumie. Carlson, an Episcopalian, lauded confession as the “coolest thing” Catholics do during their discussion.

“I’m not Catholic, but I’ve always thought that confession is the coolest thing they do,” Carlson said in the clip. “When it became psychotherapy, and you put like an atheist with bad judgment on the couch across from you … we lost something.”

“You don’t need to be a Christian to know what’s wrong. Inside you, you know when you’re doing something wrong,” Carlson added. “And to say it out loud, to articulate it in words, is to rid yourself of it, to some extent.”

Westen noted that this is not the first time Carlson has talked about the Catholic faith favorably. The host highlighted that Carlson previously interviewed Catholic exorcist Fr. Vincent Lampert about his work, said during another interview that his Catholic friends are “the most fervent, sincere, on-target” Christians he knows, and told German Cardinal Gerhard Müller when the prelate was a guest on his podcast, “I am not Catholic, but I am interested.”

Fr. Murr stressed that Carlson was well on his way to becoming Catholic and urged him to take the final step.

“When I listen to Tucker, you know what’s frustrating about him? He’s already there, he’s there, and he doesn’t realize it,” the priest said. “For goodness sake, man, take the step, that final step!”

Wright underscored how Carlson frequently makes fun of his Episcopal faith but talks seriously about Catholicism.

“Carlson is typically and quite habitually disparaging about his Episcopalianism, he often makes it the butt of his jokes,” he said. “And it seems to me that whenever he does talk seriously about Christianity, he talks about Catholicism.”

Later in the episode, the panel turned to tragic news in Syria, where Christians continue to be brutally attacked and slaughtered. They looked at a clip from a Syrian Christian begging for help during this persecution.

“The media is not showing you anything. The terrorists are killing everyone: children, women, teenagers, old people, just killing. There [are] more than 100 bodies in my village,” he said in the clip. “Now, even in the city, they are just taking the children and the women and killing them. I don’t know what to do with my mom and my two sisters. Please, you’ve got to help us.”

Wright emphasized that the horrors we’re currently seeing in Syria began with the long-planned removal of the Assad family – who protected the Christian population – from power.

“Both Bashar and his father, Hafez Al-Assad … were very protective of Christians and Catholics and guaranteed their safety without fail,” he said. “Now, what’s gone on here is that you have seen the terrorist group basically called HTS, which is a rebranded form of ISIS, which was the Al-Nusra Front, and which itself was born from Al-Qaeda.”

“The United States effectively backed Al-Qaeda terrorists to form an insurgency in Syria, which has resulted in them seizing power now,” he added.

Wright highlighted that the toppling of the Assad regime can be traced back to the Obama administration’s overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya.

“After this, Hillary Clinton’s State Department shipped Gaddafi’s army’s heavy weapons to Syria to arm these rebels, which had now rebranded themselves as the Al-Nusra Front,” he said. “So the United States government, under the previous liberal global regime, toppled a government in Libya, destroyed that nation, took its weapons, sent them to Syria to guarantee the outcomes that you’re seeing today.”

Finally, Wright noted that Israel has benefited from this regime change and subsequent slaughtering of Christians in Syria and the Middle East.

“The regional beneficiaries of the collapse of the Assad regime, as it were, are obviously the Israelis and the Turks,” he said.

“It is notable that ISIS has never attacked Israel, and in fact that many of the members of HTS have repeatedly stressed to the media that they thank Israel for attacking Syria and that they see Israel as its friend,” he added. “And in fact, Israel has admitted to ministering medical aid to these so-called Syrian rebels, who are head-chopping terrorists, and also arming and supplying them in the field. So, the people you’re seeing committing these atrocities have been a de facto ally of Israel as well.”

For more discussion on the mass killing of Christians in Syria, Tucker Carlson’s continued interest in the Catholic faith, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

Faith and Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











