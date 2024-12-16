Christmas BANNED? Christianity on brink of extinction in Syria

On this episode of Faith and Reason, the panel discusses the rumored cancellation of Christmas and the persecution of Christians in Syria, Pope Francis approving an LGBT 'pilgrimage' in Rome for the Jubilee year, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss the rumored cancellation of Christmas and the persecution of Christians in Syria, Pope Francis approving an LGBT “pilgrimage” in Rome for the Jubilee year, Nancy Pelosi’s defiance of her Communion ban, and more.

The panel began the episode by discussing the latest news from Rome, where Pope Francis approved an LGBT “pilgrimage” for the 2025 Jubilee that will pass through the holy doors of St. Peter’s Basilica. There was so much backlash to this news that the information about the pilgrimage has been deleted from the Vatican’s website, but there has been no announcement of its cancellation.

“If on the other side of the door, after they go through there are confessionals and conversion is spoken about, maybe that’s not so bad at all. As a matter of fact, that would be pretty wonderful,” Murr said.

“I doubt that that’s going to happen,” the priest added.

Westen agreed and explained why he’s pessimistic that any work to convert these LGBT pilgrims will occur because of the testimony of the Pope’s friends.

“So we knew that when Francis came to visit America in 2015, he visited a former student of his who was a homosexual. He visited him [and] embraced him and his lover. And in testimony after the fact, that man came out saying Francis had never questioned him, never urged him to abandon his relationship or anything like that,” the host said.

“In fact, we had the same testimony from an abuse victim; he was a gay activist and abuse victim. Francis actually appointed this fellow to the Vatican’s own … department dealing with sexual abuse. He, too, testified that Pope Francis has never said anything to him about converting or leaving his homosexual lifestyle, nothing like that. So based on the testimonies of those who are working with Pope Francis, have worked with him, and are in close relationships with him, we don’t see it,” he added.

Wright underscored that the actions of the heterodox German bishops are usually an indicator of what will come from the Vatican in the future and noted the latest pro-LGBT actions of those bishops.

“Apparently, the Bavarian Catholic archdiocese said that it wanted to create a nationwide diocesan network for queer pastoral care. So, what you see coming out of the Synodal Path in Germany is often an indication of what we see later on from the Vatican. And these two moves appear to be in tandem,” he said.

Later in the episode, the panel turned to the latest news from war-torn Syria, where rumors are circulating that the celebration of Christmas has effectively been canceled this year as Archbishop Jacques Mourad of Aleppo warns that the country’s Christians may soon become extinct.

Wright stressed that the horrifying persecution of Christians in Syria, who go back to the first century, is due to the U.S.-backed overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government by radical Islamist “rebels” and highlighted the latest developments there.

“And so it has come to pass that the interim government, as we are compelled to call them, which is basically led by a man who joined Al-Qaeda in 2003 and formed ISIS in Syria, a man who called himself Al-Jolani, has banned the celebration of Christmas and warned Christians not to display anything, reminiscent of Christian decorations or of St. Nicholas,” Wright said.

“There have been execution videos [that were] circulating yesterday, and at least one of them does picture an executed Syrian Christian,” he added.

Murr underscored how Assad protected Christians and how, with him out of the picture, there will likely be a bloodbath of Syrian Christians.

“They were protected by him, and the Church in Syria enjoyed a great amount of peace and tranquility thanks to Bashar. Without him, I’m afraid that the archbishop of Aleppo is going to be right. I think he’s going to be right. I think we’re looking for real trouble there, a real bloodbath because it’s celebrating the lack of Bashar there; part of the celebration would be the extermination of Christianity,” the priest said.

For more discussion on Christmas being canceled in Syria, the Vatican’s planned LGBT “pilgrimage,” and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

