Christmas gift from Elon Musk: Drs. Robert Malone, Peter McCullough reinstated on Twitter 

As reported on LifeSiteNews, Pope Francis has appointed outspoken pro-abortion economist Mariana Mazzucato to be one of the new “Ordinary Academicians” for the Pontifical Academy for Life (PAV).

In addition to being a speaker at the World Economic Forum – the globalist group behind the socialist, anti-Christian “Great Reset” agenda – Mazzucato is enthusiastically pro-abortion, in direct contradiction to unchangeable teaching of the Catholic Church!



Mazzucato’s appointment contradicts the PAV’s statutes. While the statutes say that members can be of any religion, new Academicians must “commit themselves to promoting and defending the principles regarding the value of life and the dignity of the human person, interpreted in a way consonant with the Church’s Magisterium.”

Mazzucato’s appointment was defended not only by the PAV, but by Francis himself. In an interview on Sunday, November 6th, the Pope confirmed that he had personally picked the pro-abortion economist as an addition to institution: “And now I have put Marianna Mazzucato in the Pontifical Academy for Life. She is a great economist from the United States. I put her there to give a little more humanity to it.”

Pope Francis’ appointment of one who is so radically against the precepts of the Church causes nothing but confusion for the Faithful – this is a source of scandal.

In a time where leftist elites are continually attacking Christian values, we need strong pro-life and pro-family warriors to champion Catholic values in the public square. Mazzucato is NOT the person who should be on the PAV.

As an atheist, never thought i would love a Pope this much. What a star! First this https://t.co/0W5k4Ft1ff now this https://t.co/gkUobYrbKf — Mariana Mazzucato (@MazzucatoM) February 19, 2016

The Pope and the PAV think they can corrupt Catholic values with the excuse of giving the Church “a little more humanity.” The Catholic Church’s teaching on abortion is a non-negotiable issue – abortion disregards the sanctity of human life and the Pope know that this is an intrinsic evil.

Don’t let Francis and the PAV get away with this! We must take a stand to ensure this attack on the Catholic faith comes to an end.

