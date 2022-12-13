Christmas gift from Elon Musk: Drs. Robert Malone, Peter McCullough reinstated on Twitter 

(LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has reinstated the accounts of Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, medical experts previously banned from the platform for speaking out against the mainstream COVID narrative and highlighting the dangers of the COVID injections.
On December 12, Malone send out a Tweet saying “I’m back…Welcome to Fifth Gen (Information) Warfare. The battleground is consensus of the swarm and your own mind. Please share my substack from today.”
I’m back…
Welcome to Fifth Gen (Information) Warfare
The battleground is consensus of the swarm and your own mind.
Please share my substack from today.https://t.co/P3ajzoiUbm
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 13, 2022
Malone’s account had been banned since late December 2021 for allegedly sharing “misleading and potentially harmful” information about the risk of COVID-19 drugs.
In October 2022, McCullough’s personal account was finally banned as well, without an official explanation from Twitter.
RELATED: Dr. Peter McCullough suspended from Twitter after repeatedly warning about COVID vaccines
“Alright everyone, I am back on Twitter!” McCullough tweeted on December 13 after his account was reactivated. “Let’s see my verification and completely uncensored, no unfollow programs, no bots assigned to me, and absolutely no shadow-banning. Let the world hear the medical truth (98% want it) on the pandemic and more!”
Alright everyone, I am back on Twitter! Let’s see my verification and completely uncensored, no unfollow programs, no bots assigned to me, and absolutely no shadow-banning. Let the world hear the medical truth (98% want it) on the pandemic and more! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/q1iPi36yUn
— Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) December 13, 2022
In May 2022 Malone and McCullough sued Twitter for censoring them on the platform and called for the reinstatement of their accounts. While McCullough’s personal account was still active at that point, his account “@cov19treatments,” where he posted about early treatments for COVID-19, had been suspended by Twitter.
RELATED: Drs. Robert Malone, Peter McCullough sue Twitter for censoring COVID posts
Biologist and author Bret Weinstein (no relation to the convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein) welcomed the two doctors back to the platform and thanked Elon Musk for reinstating them. “May #TwitterFiles6 (the Covid edition) shed new light on our predicament,” Weinstein added.
Malone replied by saying that “Bret is a truth warrior and I feel lucky to consider him a friend.”
Bret is a truth warrior and I feel lucky to consider him a friend. https://t.co/yCizVQzeBU
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 13, 2022
Weinstein alluded to the next installment of the so-called “Twitter Files,” which is supposed to be about Dr. Anthony Fauci and his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
On December 11 Musk tweeted “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” hinting that he has material that could potentially lead to legal actions against the American doctor who was in large part responsible for the response to COVID-19.
My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022
When Musk was asked by Dave Lee if his Tweet will be “explained in a new Twitter Files part?” Musk simply replied, “Yes.”
Musk, who has criticized some of the COVID-related policies in the past, appears to be eager to reveal the corruption that happened during the times of the draconian measures.
After his “prosecute/Fauci” Tweet which, received over 1.2 million likes, Musk wrote that “[t]he Branch Covidians are upset lol.”
The Branch Covidians are upset lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022