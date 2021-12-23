Christmas in jail: Irish grandmother sentenced to 6 months behind bars for defying mask mandates

The 66-year-old told one store owner she was ‘only answerable to God’ for refusing to wear a mask.

CORK, Ireland (LifeSiteNews) – An Irish grandmother will spend Christmas in jail after she was handed a six-month sentence for refusing to wear a mask at a restaurant in Bandon, County Cork in the south west of the country.

Margaret Buttimer, 66, had been convicted of violating mask mandates on seven other occasions since the outbreak of COVID-19, telling one store owner that she was “only answerable to God” for her decision not to wear the face-covering.

Judge James McNulty accused Buttimer of “willful disregard for others” and “absurd selfishness” at Bandon District Court on December 16, despite countless experts and studies confirming the ineffectiveness of most masks.

Buttimer had repeatedly declined to leave Jake’s Restaurant in Bandon on November 17, or to don a face-covering, instead choosing to wait for police to arrive and arrest her after the head chef there called the Gardaí (Irish police force).

The grandmother, who entered a not guilty plea for refusing to wear a mask, was previously described in court as a “pleasant” woman who had lived an “unblemished” life, her only apparent crime being skepticism about the efficacy of face-coverings.

The court heard that she remains unvaccinated and visits her elderly mother without wearing a mask.

Buttimer was also arrested at another store in a neighboring town on Monday 6 December whilst Christmas shopping for her grandchildren, telling the Gardaí that she “has a choice and chose not to wear a face mask.”

Judge Colm Roberts sentenced her on December 10 to 30 days in prison for that offense, but suspended the last 20 days of the sentence.

Her latest appearance, however, before Judge James McNulty on December 16 – in which she was handed down a six-month sentence for repeat offenses, including an October 21 incident – means the grandmother will now spend Christmas in jail.

She was taken away from the court in a prison van.

Whilst health czars like American Dr. Anthony Fauci have flip-flopped on the issue of masks, initially admitting they are largely ineffective and unnecessary, many experts have consistently maintained that position, with one U.K.-government health advisor describing masks as “comfort blankets”.

Dr. Colin Axon, whose reports on ventilation have been used by the U.K. government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), accused many medics of presenting a “cartoonish” view of how COVID particles travel in the air.

“The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders’ scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through,” he told The Telegraph in July.

“Medics have this cartoonised view of how particles move through the air – it’s not their fault, it’s not their domain – they’ve got a cartoonish view of how the world is,” he said.

“Once a particle is not on a biological surface it is no longer a biomedical issue, it is simply about physics. The public has only a partial view of the story if information only comes from one type of source. Medics have some of the answers but not a whole view,” Dr. Axon insisted.

“Masks can catch droplets and sputum from a cough but what is important is that SARS CoV-2 is predominantly distributed by tiny aerosols,” he explained. “A [COVID] viral particle is around 100 nanometres, material gaps in blue surgical masks are up to 1,000 times that size, cloth mask gaps can be 5,000 times the size.”

“Not everyone carrying [COVID] is coughing, but they are still breathing, [and] those aerosols escape masks and will render the mask ineffective,” he added.

Dr. Axon said that mask mandates have therefore had no discernable impact on infection rates.

“The public were demanding something must be done, they got masks, it is just a comfort blanket,” he said. “But now it is entrenched, and we are entrenching bad behaviour.”

“All around the world you can look at mask mandates and superimpose on infection rates, you cannot see that mask mandates made any effect whatsoever,” he continued.

“The best thing you can say about any mask is that any positive effect they do have is too small to be measured,” he concluded.

