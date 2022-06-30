Chronic disease among kids ‘skyrocketing,’ pediatrician tells RFK, Jr.

We need to change the system and focus as much on prevention as we do on treatment, pediatrician Dr. Joel 'Gator' Warsh told Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on a recent episode of 'RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast.'

(Children’s Health Defense) – Chronic disease among children is “skyrocketing,” Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh told Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on a recent episode of “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast.”

If we don’t change something, “every kid’s going to have a chronic disease,” Warsh said.

An integrative and holistic pediatrician in Los Angeles, California, Warsh also is the medical advisor for Earth Conscious Films.

While the COVID-19 pandemic led to more worried kids, said Warsh, even more worrisome is the increasing rate of chronic disease among children.

Warsh told Kennedy he fielded calls about depressed or anxious children “every single day” during the pandemic. It was “devastating,” he said. “It’s really terrible, what’s happened to the kids.”

He went from seeing “a lot of colds and coughs and runny noses and earaches – and all of the normal stuff – to a lot of mental health concerns, anxiety, stress, worries,” he said.

Though the situation has improved somewhat over the last few months, Warsh said, many children are still afraid.

“If you’re told every day to be concerned about something, then it’s really hard to turn that off … If we’re just talking about disease every day … then, you know, it’s no wonder that kids are going to have mental health concerns,” he said.

Before the pandemic, Warsh said, some studies showed around 50 percent of children had a chronic disease.

“One out of two kids should not have a disease, should not be on a medication, should not be needing to see their doctor every few weeks,” Warsh said. “We need to be raising the flags and saying, ‘This is a problem.’”

Warsh told Kennedy the increase in chronic disease has more than one root cause – and the solution will come from a combination of modern medicine and natural medicine.

“I just think that we’re way too quick in modern medicine to give a medication, we’re way too quick to give an antibiotic,” he said. “There’s no reason we can’t use the best of natural medicine and the best of modern medicine together.”

“We’re great at infectious disease and treatments,” Warsh said, “ but chronic disease rates are skyrocketing now. And so we need to, I think, change the system and really focus as much on prevention as we do on treatment.”

Kennedy claimed data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show that in the 1960s, about 6 percent of Americans had chronic diseases.

In 1986, the percentage had grown to 11.8 percent, and in 2006 it reached 54 percent.

When asked what’s behind higher rates of chronic disease, Warsh said there’s no single answer to that question.

“There’s no way it can be one thing. It’s everything,” he said. “It’s the way that we’re living. It’s the nutrient-poor food that we’re eating … If you’re not getting the nutrients, then how is your body going to be able to function properly?”

We’re also surrounded by more chemicals, Warsh said.

“It’s very complex, but it’s also very simple. It’s something that we’re doing. And it’s probably many things that we’re doing.”

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 5460 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Warsh said he’s noticed children in his practice whose families work to decrease the use of chemicals in the home and eat more nutritious food tend to be more healthy.

“By and large, they’re not nearly as sick as the other kids that I’ve seen over the years,” he said.

Kennedy wondered why pediatricians aren’t sounding the alarm about the drastic rise of chronic disease in children.

“Why is nobody saying, ‘What the heck is happening with these kids?’” he asked.

Warsh pointed to a number of reasons.

He said since most pediatricians are focused on their day-to-day practice, there “hasn’t been this wave of movement yet – at least amongst doctors or pediatricians – to really think about the root cause and really identify just chronic disease in general as a major issue, and then really focus on prevention.”

The profit motive is another factor, he said, “and there’s not a lot of money [for corporations] in improving your vitamin D or eating healthier.”

© June 22, 2022. Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Share











