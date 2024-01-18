Chrystia Freeland pushes anti-carbon narrative at WEF despite recent ‘renewable’ energy crisis

Minister Chrystia Freeland comments come just days after a cold snap in Alberta lead to a power grid crisis as solar and wind sources failed, putting thousands of lives at risk.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland this morning while speaking at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2024 meeting in Davos, Switzerland, said it is up to the government to “make” sure the “decarbonization” of Canada’s energy sector “happens.” Freeland made the comments despite the fact one of her nation’s own provinces just survived an extreme cold snap thanks to carbon-based energy after “renewables” failed.

“I spoke yesterday to a very significant international business leader who is also a big investor in Canada, and he said to me ‘All the countries in the world need to be very careful that decarbonization does not mean deindustrialization.’ I thought that was an extremely smart comment,” said Freeland.

“Canada is absolutely determined that decarbonization for us will mean more jobs, more growth, and more manufacturing. We recognize that the government needs to play a role to make that happen.”

Freeland was added last minute as a speaker at the annual globalist-charged WEF meeting, and made the comments during a panel discussion titled, “No Recovery without Trade and Investment.”

She is Canada’s only senior government official present at the Davos meeting, and it should be noted she also sits on WEF’s Board of Trustees and has been a regular attendee of the annual conference for years.

Freeland’s comments about “decarbonizing” Canada come as the federal government under her boss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks to severely curb the use of carbon-based fuels such as coal and natural gas, which many provinces use to generate electricity.

Indeed, the Trudeau government is trying to force net-zero regulations on all Canadian provinces, notably on electricity generation, as early as 2035. His government has also refused to extend a carbon tax exemption on heating fuels to all provinces, allowing only Atlantic provinces, this benefit.

Cold snap showed Canadian lives depend on carbon-based fuels to survive winter

Natural gas and coal are abundant in Canada, notably in Alberta. This past weekend, an extreme cold snap sent temperatures plummeting to nearly minus 50 degrees Celsius (58 degrees Fahrenheit) in much of Western Canada. It was so cold that the province of Alberta’s power grid almost collapsed due to a failure of wind and solar power.

In response to the situation, the neighboring province of Saskatchewan, which was also facing the same cold snap, announced it would be providing Alberta with electricity, made from coal and natural gas, to stabilize the grid.

After Alberta’s Electric System Operator (AESO) declared a grid alert on Saturday, Smith pleaded with citizens to “unplug” their electric vehicles and conserve energy in other ways to avoid brownouts.

The incident said many, including Conservative politicians and the Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, highlighted how power generation from coal and natural gas, which the Trudeau government wants to get rid of, are essential to keeping the lights on in most of Canada.

During the incident, the mainstream media tried to push a narrative that electric cars are better suited to cold weather. This drew the ire of Alberta’s Minister of Energy, who criticized the federally-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for publishing a report stating that electric cars are better able to handle cold weather than gas-powered ones.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has been pushed by the WEF – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Canada has the third largest oil and gas reserves in the world, with most of in Alberta. However, since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has continued to push his radical environmental agenda similar to the agendas being pushed the WEF’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.”

As for the WEF’s Davos summit, there was one speaker who went against the globalist agenda, that being Argentina’s new libertarian President Javier Milei. While speaking at the event yesterday, he called out population control and the “bloody abortion agenda,” along with socialism.

The theme for this year’s Davos event is “rebuilding trust” and LifeSiteNews has been reporting on the event extensively. Many speakers at Davos this year have called for global governance, along with taking action against so-called “climate change.”

The reality is, as noted by Patrick Moore, who co-founded Greenpeace but then left the organization after it adopted an anti-human world view, there is no “climate crisis.”

In fact, a June 2017 peer-reviewed study by two scientists and a veteran statistician confirmed that most of the recent global warming data have been “fabricated by climate scientists to make it look more frightening.”

