Chrystia Freeland says Canada, allies need to build ‘New World Order’ to combat Trump

During last night's Liberal leadership debate, candidate Chrystia Freeland called for 'democratic' countries to 'build a New World Order' to combat Trump and his threat of making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland has called on “democratic” countries to “build a New World Order” to combat U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the February 25 English-language Liberal Party leadership debate, Freeland, who is running for party leadership to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, declared that Canada and its allies must “build a New World Order” to protect against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to turn the nation into the 51st U.S. state.

“We need to recognize President Trump has said dozens of times he wants us to be the 51st state,” Freeland stated around the 36 minute mark of last night’s debate. “I don’t think any of us wants to be the leader who was asleep at the wheel and didn’t get Canada defended, did not work with our democratic allies to protect our borders.”

“They want to work with us it’s time for us to step up at home to urgently reach out to them and build a New World Order where democracy and Canadian sovereignty is protected,” she declared.

Media outlets have long described talk of a “New World Order” as a conspiracy theory, but globalist organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN) continue to give credence to the concept, by publicly calling for and working towards a worldwide “Great Reset” or other similarly named agendas.

To that end, former WEF chairman Klaus Schwab has insisted for decades that “stakeholder capitalism” is the optimal form of global governance in a “reset” world, allowing the biggest corporations to partner with political leaders in deciding key policy agendas, and relegating the governments’ voice to “one among many, without always being the final arbiter.”

Freeland is not the only politician to admit that plans to establish the New World Order are underway. As LifeSiteNews reported in 2021, during the height of the COVID “pandemic,” a senior Australian health officer said that authorities will consider what contact tracing looks like “in the New World Order.” The term has also been used by former U.S. President Joe Biden, former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and others.

Freeland’s comments caused a stir on social media, with many accusing the mainstream political sphere of hypocrisy for labelling the term “New World Order” a “conspiracy theory” while actively advocating for it.

“Liberals: ‘A New World Order is a conspiracy theory. Stop spreading misinformation,'” one user posted on X. “Also Liberals: ‘We need a new world order to protect ourselves from Donald Trump.'”

Liberals: ‘A New World Order’ is a conspiracy theory. Stop spreading misinformation. Also Liberals: We need a new world order to protect ourselves from Donald Trump. THESE PEOPLE ARE NUTS! pic.twitter.com/yA285lpUWV — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) February 26, 2025

“Chrystia Freeland has finally said the quiet part out loud—she wants to reshape Canada’s future by aligning with a so-called ‘New World Order’ instead of protecting national sovereignty,” another warned.

🚨 FREELAND ADMITS THE GLOBALIST AGENDA—CANADA’S SOVEREIGNTY IS AT RISK! 🚨 🔴 Chrystia Freeland has finally said the quiet part out loud—she wants to reshape Canada’s future by aligning with a so-called “New World Order” instead of protecting national sovereignty.

🔴 Her plan?… pic.twitter.com/8SlIOjTZed — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) February 26, 2025

Liberal Party ties to the WEF and ‘New World Order’ ideology

During the last few years, during which time Freeland served as deputy prime minister and finance minister, the Liberal Party has routinely come under fire for its ties to globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum.

In fact, Freeland’s own ties to the WEF seem extensive, with her receiving a personal commendation from former WEF leader Klaus Schwab.

Others have also pointed out that right around the time she announced her bid for Liberal leader, the WEF’s profile on Freeland disappeared from the group’s website.

Another Liberal leadership candidate, Mark Carney, also has ties to the WEF, as does outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

