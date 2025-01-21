Chrystia Freeland’s WEF page deleted after she announces bid to replace Trudeau

Around the same time Chrystia Freeland announced she is running to replace Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party, citizens noticed that her World Economic Forum page has been deleted from the globalist group's website.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland’s World Economic Forum (WEF) page has been deleted around the same time she announced her bid for leadership of the Liberal Party.

On January 19, Freeland, who recently resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, announced that she would run for Liberal leader now that Trudeau says he is stepping down. Around this time, the WEF’s profile on Freeland was taken down from their website.

“Sorry, but we can’t find the page you were looking for,” the page now says after clicking on the link which originally brought users to Freeland’s WEF profile. The page is still viewable via the internet archive, which notes that she is on the Board of Trustees for the globalist group best known for its infamous “Great Reset” agenda.

In addition to the WEF page being deleted, the majority of Freeland’s Instagram posts have been removed from public view.

Many have speculated online as to the reason why these actions were taken, with some suggesting that Freeland desires to distance herself from the massively criticized group.

Critics often pointed to Freeland’s association with the group during her tenure as finance minister and deputy prime minister, as she was known for pushing policies endorsed by the globalist organization, such as the carbon tax and online censorship.

Freeland’s ties to the WEF seem extensive, with her receiving a personal commendation from former WEF leader Klaus Schwab.

Freeland is perhaps best known internationally for her heavy-handed response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protesters, which saw the then-finance minister direct financial institutions to freeze the bank accounts of Canadians who participated in or donated to the protest.

One of Freeland’s main opponents in the Liberal leadership race, Mark Carney, also has ties to the WEF, and has similarly come under fire from critics for pushing their globalist agenda.

Share











