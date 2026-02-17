Chuck Schumer moves to legally elevate LGBT ‘pride’ flag as equal to the American flag

'Congress must act now to permanently protect the Pride flag and what it stands for,’ the U.S. Senate Minority Leader insisted.

(LifeSiteNews) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation aimed at making the LGBTQ+ rainbow “pride” flag a congressionally authorized flag, enshrining it in law as equal to the U.S. flag.

The move by Schumer and other Senate and House Democrats follows the Trump administration’s removal of the pride flag from New York City’s Stonewall National Monument across the street from the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar commonly viewed as that birthplace of the “gay rights” movement in 1969.

The garish rainbow flag was later re-raised by Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal in defiance of the federal government’s orders and congressionally mandated regulations.

“Stonewall is sacred ground and Congress must act now to permanently protect the Pride flag and what it stands for,” Schumer insisted Sunday. “Trump’s hateful crusade must end.”

‘Attempts to hurt New York and the LGTBQ+ community simply won’t fly, but the Stonewall Pride flag always will,” Schumer proclaimed.

Commentator Chad Felix Greene, a self-described homosexual “conservatarian,” disagreed with Schumer’s assertion that Stonewall is “sacred ground.”

“It was a bar run by the mafia that was raided by police for a multitude of violations and the drag queens threw a fit deciding they wanted to throw beer bottles and bricks at the police,” Greene wrote on X.

“Trump did nothing,” Greene said. “You exploit and lie about everything.”

— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 15, 2026

Schumer further said the removal of the “pride” flag from Stonewall National Monument, the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, is a deeply outrageous action that must be reversed. In the wake of the Trump administration’s attempt to rewrite history, stoke division and discrimination, and erase LGBTQ+ community pride, Schumer moved to permanently protect the pride flag from the administration’s crusade against the LGBTQ+ community.

“Authorizing the Pride flag in federal law is about more than symbolism, it’s about permanence. It sends a clear message that LGBTQ+ history is not subject to political whims and that our visibility cannot be stripped away,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “Civil rights landmarks should not be vulnerable to shifting administrations. This legislation protects our legacy, our dignity, and the generations who will look to Stonewall as proof that progress, once won, must be defended.”

Kelley Henderson, the president of the LGBTQ+ D.C. lobbying powerhouse Human Rights Campaign, said her organization “is working toward a future where our children feel just as safe surrounded by the American flag as they do by Pride flags.”

“With Senator Schumer’s leadership, that work begins anew today,” she added.

The flag was removed in January after a directive issued by National Park Service acting director Jessica Bowron.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior (DOI) explained the rationale for removing the flag. “All government agencies follow longstanding federal flag policy that has been in place for decades. The United States Flag Code and the General Services Administration 41 CFR 102-74.415 give guidance regarding the display of flags on government flagpoles. Recent adjustments to flag displays at the monument were made to ensure consistency with federal guidance.”

“Today’s political pageantry shows how utterly incompetent and misaligned the New York City officials are with the problems their city is facing,” a DOI spokesperson told the Washington Blade, an LGBTQ+ news outlet.

