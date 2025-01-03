Church bells to ring out across the USA in memory of millions of unborn babies killed by abortion

The U.S. Coalition for Life is asking pastors of every pro-life denomination throughout the United States to ring their church bells at noon local time on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – the 55th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Coalition for Life (USCL), the nation’s oldest prolife research organization, is asking pastors of every pro-life denomination throughout the United States to ring their church bells at NOON local time on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – the 55th anniversary of Roe V. Wade – in loving memory of the millions of unborn children that have since been lost to abortion.

CHURCH BELLS FOR LIFE is a clarion call to the entire pro-life movement to renew its commitment to securing a Constitutional Human Life Amendment, one that acknowledges and protects the life of unborn children at all stages of human development.

Randy Engel, the founder of the USCL, explained that “Bells for Life should ring out loudest in Washington, D.C., so that President Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated just two days earlier, may come to understand that his greatest possible legacy will come from taking the lead in protecting the lives of millions of pre-born American citizens from the barbaric practice of abortion, whether [they are] conceived in their mother’s womb or in a laboratory.”

“I think that most in the pro-life community believe that God protected President Trump from an assassination attempt so that he might gain a renewed appreciation for the priceless gift of life. As President of the United States, he has a unique opportunity to express his gratitude to God by extending that same protection to countless unborn human beings. And there is no better way than backing a no-exception Constitutional Human Life Amendment,” Engel noted.

“Whatever else President Trump might accomplish in his second administration, history will always consider it secondary in importance to his public decision to help end, not regulate, the ongoing mass extermination of our nation’s progeny,” Engel concluded.

The U.S. Coalition for Life is asking all readers to personally contact their parish priests, pastors, or ministers to obtain their commitment to the “CHURCH BELLS FOR LIFE” project.

Church vells will commence ringing on the east coast at Noon (EST) on January 22, 2025, setting off a wave for life that will resonate from sea to shining sea.

Please direct all questions to USCL Director Randy Engel at [email protected].

