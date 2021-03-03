Church challenges health department COVID restrictions, echoes Martin Luther’s ‘95 theses’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

DENVER, Colorado, March 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A Protestant Church in Colorado has taken a stand against heavy-handed COVID-19 precautionary measures by metaphorically nailing 95 theses to the local health department’s door.

“Today we nailed to our own church doors” 95 theses against coronavirus restrictions, as well as “to the [doors of the] local Jefferson County Health Department,” said Bob Enyart, Pastor Denver Bible Church, who explained that the county had sent threatening letters to his church.

The statement, published online as if written on parchment, concludes: “By this posting on the 28th of February in the year of our Lord 2021, Jefferson County Health Department, on covid restrictions we publicly announce that Denver Bible Church refuses your counsel, condemns your recklessness, and despises your lawlessness. We urge you to return to actual health concerns and to trust Christ.”

The act of nailing 95 theses to a door vividly reminds observers of Martin Luther’s famously nailing his 95 theses challenging the authority of the Catholic Church to the castle church in Wittenberg, Germany, on October 31, 1517, sparking the Protestant Reformation. Some scholars have argued that this episode actually never happened in real life.

The document which actually contains 50 — not 95 — ‘theses,’ begins with the following declarations:

Whereas fear is not without its victims, and Whereas concern for mental health and suicide has been eclipsed by concern over a life-threatening respiratory disease, and Whereas the number of years robbed by the covid [sic] are given all attention with the number of years lost to suicide among teenagers and others ignored, and Whereas concern for first-world lives has blotted out concern for third-world lives, and Whereas the coviphobia global recession has threatened to multiply the ten million annual starvation deaths, and Whereas the coviphobia global recession has brought debilitating stunting to half-a-million children monthly, and Whereas America’s bureaucrats are self-absorbed control freaks who wreak destruction in the name of public health, and Whereas the health establishment has lost all credibility by conflating death from covid and death with covid, and Whereas after enjoying the full support of the bureaucracy, the fauci admitted he lied about masks, and Whereas when “hook-up” app use was exploding, the fauci [sic] said, “if you’re willing to take a risk — and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks — you could figure out if you want to meet somebody. If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk”

The remaining 40 declarations can be read here.