Churches and pregnancy centers must prepare for more pro-abortion violence: pro-life activist

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon and pro-life activist Mark Harrington discuss the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon and pro-life activist Mark Harrington discuss the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the likelihood of more pro-abortion violence targeting churches and pregnancy centers.

Harrington believes churches and pregnancy centers are “soft targets” that still aren’t fully prepared for groups like Jane’s Revenge to vandalize or firebomb them.

“Organizations like Created Equal … [have] always been on our guard for the other side. We’re always up in our security profile,” he says. “So I think maybe [pro-abortion activists] figure that, they know that, and they’re going to the softer targets. These churches are completely unprepared for what’s coming at them.”

As for how to prepare, Harrington gives some good practical advice for churches and pregnancy centers.

“Situational awareness would be the first thing,” he says. “If you see something, say something. Make sure you have good locks on your doors. Don’t leave your doors open … Increase your lighting. I mean, you can get cameras. It depends how much money you’ve got available to actually put towards this, but a pro-life organization that does not have cameras [and alarm systems] around the building is asking for trouble.”

Listen to today’s episode below or by clicking here:

The Van Maren Showis hosted on numerous platforms, including SpotifySoundCloudYouTubeiTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

