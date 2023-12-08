Citizen-led inquiry calls for ‘immediate halt’ to COVID vaccine use in Canada

'A full judicial investigation of the process under which the COVID-19 vaccinations were authorized in Canada must be carried out. Criminal liability, if discovered, may be dealt with under existing Canadian law,' reads one part of the NCI's report.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI), which was created by Canadians to investigate the “unprecedented” COVID-19 mandates imposed on the population by all levels of government, has called for a “full judicial investigation” into how the COVID shots were “authorized in Canada” as well as the “immediate” halting of their usage.

“A full judicial investigation of the process under which the COVID-19 vaccinations were authorized in Canada must be carried out. Criminal liability, if discovered, may be dealt with under existing Canadian law,” reads a section of the NCI’s final report, released on November 28, 2023.

The final report is 5,324 pages long and includes dozens of recommendations for politicians along with public institutions and the public itself.

The report noted how once the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau purchased the COVID shots, it “would have suffered significant political blowback if it was unable to authorize them.”

“Thus, it needed to authorize the COVID-19 vaccines, and it needed to do it quickly. The Government of Canada essentially put itself in charge of authorizing a drug that it had spent millions of public dollars on, had promised publicly on many occasions, and that it wanted to administer to every Canadian citizen,” reads the NCI’s report.

The report stated how the “authorization of the COVID-19 vaccines was all but guaranteed,” and how the government “created new regulations” to ensure they were approved by Health Canada.

“The Government of Canada ordered the vaccines, imported them, created new regulations to authorize them, and then took significant measures to convince and coerce every Canadian to take multiple doses,” reads the report.

“The political stakes were high, and the federal government had every motivation to get the vaccines authorized, regardless of their actual efficacy or safety.”

The report also observed how the approval of the COVID shots was done in a way that flagrantly went against standard protocol in approving new drugs.

“Canada normally prohibits drugs from being imported into Canada unless they have been approved by Health Canada for use in humans. Despite this, the Interim Order allowed unapproved and unauthorized COVID-19 genetic vaccines to be imported into Canada as long as the Canadian Government was the purchaser,” reads the NCI’s report.

The NCI noted how this was called “prepositioning” in the Interim Order, “and later in the Regulations codifying the Interim Order.”

“The rationale was to assist Canada in expediting its response to the perceived COVID-19 crisis, by pre-purchasing and distributing the vaccines so they would be ready as soon as they were authorized,” noted the NCI.

The NCI was first announced in the fall of 2022 and was headed by former Leader of the Official Opposition Preston Manning, who was an MP for years and the sole leader of Canada’s Reform Party.

It was a citizen-led and funded independent initiative investigating the government’s response to the COVID so-called pandemic.

The NCI’s final report documents how COVID mandates, including vaccine mandates, enacted at the hands of government at all levels, did irreparable harm to Canadian society.

The final report from the NCI also called for a full review of all COVID-related court cases, as documented by LifeSiteNews.

NCI report calls for ‘immediate’ halt of the COVID shots in Canada

The NCI report recommends that Health Canada “[i]mmediately halt” any “further vaccination for COVID-19 until (1) the issues of cGMP production are resolved; (2) the genotoxicity, auto-immunogenicity, and tumorigenicity assays are conducted to the appropriate level for gene therapy products; and (3) rigorous RCTs demonstrate the reduction of morbidity and mortality in a representative population, including the most vulnerable.”

The report noted that the government should “[a]pprove any future applications of these injections through the standard gene therapy product approval process.”

The NCI also recommends that the regulatory approval process and recommendations by vaccine immunization committees “are reviewed by independent medical and scientific advisory committees without conflicts of interest.”

When it comes to those who have been injured from the COVID shots, the NCI recommends that the government “[a]cknowledge, treat, and adequately compensate individuals who have experienced vaccine-related injuries.”

The report also noted that there should be established “clear safety signal thresholds that would necessitate the automatic removal of any vaccine or therapeutic product from the market, with legal accountability for officials failing to adhere to these pre-established norms.”

LifeSiteNews recently wrote about how a newly released government report shows that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on how the recently disclosed federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots.

The NCI’s interim report was released in September of 2023 and called for an end to the use of the current COVID-19 injections.

The report was compiled by a total of four independent commissioners. The NCI was tasked with looking into the negative side effects many Canadians experienced after getting the experimental COVID shots, with testimony from doctors affected by the jabs.

According to NCI, “3-out-of-4 Canadians report having been harmed by Canada’s COVID-19 policies.”

LifeSiteNews covered previous testimony from the NCI. In May, a former journalist who worked for the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) shockingly revealed that reporters were stopped from being able to cover stories critical of COVID vaccines and lockdowns and were instead encouraged to push government “propaganda.”

