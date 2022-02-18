City of Ottawa warns protesters their pets may be confiscated

'Attention animal owners at demonstration, if you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will [be] placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — In another attempt to crack down on the Freedom Convoy protesters, the City of Ottawa announced on social media that protesters may end up having their pets confiscated, a practice which can often lead to an animal being killed.

“Attention animal owners at demonstration, if you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will [be] placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost. After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished,” the Ottawa By-law and Regulatory Services posted on social media yesterday.

Immediately following the announcement, social media exploded with backlash from Canadians and other observers alike.

Billionaire Elon Musk replied with a broken-hearted emoji, while the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire chimed in to say, “First Fauci now the Ottawa police … Why does everyone insane about Covid also want to murder puppies?”

When an animal, such as a dog, is “relinquished” to a shelter, there typically exists a period of time in which the animal can be adopted. If the animal is not adopted within that timeframe, it is euthanized.

According to the Ottawa Humane Society, “When our shelter is full, we have fewer resources to address animal health and behaviour issues. Overcrowding results in higher levels of stress and illness in a shelter environment. As a result, an animal’s chance of being placed for adoption may be reduced, even if it was healthy at the time of admission.”

The OHS explains that in such cases, “The OHS will not keep an animal in a state of suffering when its prognosis is poor or when it lacks the resources to restore the animal’s health. These animals will be humanely euthanized by caring, professional staff.”

