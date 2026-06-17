City publishes guide claiming ‘LGBTQ+ community’ is most vulnerable to disasters

LGBTQ individuals were advised to gather HIV medication, chest binders, and wigs for emergencies in a heavily criticized Annapolis government post.

(LifeSiteNews) — The city of Annapolis, Maryland, posted an emergency preparedness guide specifically for LGBTQ people, prompting a barrage of criticism from social media users.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management posted to Facebook on Tuesday, in honor of gay “pride” month, an “Emergency Preparedness Guide for the LGBTQ+ Community” in which it addressed the “unique challenges” it says emergencies pose to those who identify as LGBTQ+.

The city of Annapolis, Maryland just put out an emergency preparedness guide only for lgbtq people. They claim that lgbtq people are more likely to be affected by a natural disaster What?? Why not make sure ALL residents are prepared for a disaster? Democrat-appointed Kevin… pic.twitter.com/0Uj3hOCo6U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2026



For example, it advised LGBTQ people to ask their healthcare provider for an emergency supply of retroviral medication, which is used to treat HIV, or of hormonal medications, presumably for gender dysphoric people attempting to present as the opposite sex.

The guide also recommends that LGBTQ people gather “court orders for gender and/or name changes,” so-called “gender-affirming clothing” such as chest binders, and other supplies presumed to be necessary for LGBTQ people, including razors, cosmetics and wigs.

The Facebook post of the guide alleged that “after a disaster, LGBTQ+ people are almost twice as likely as the overall population to be displaced,” a claim heavily questioned by social media users, including gay ones.

“I’m gay, but this ‘twice as likely’ claim reads like an advocacy-framed statistic that deserves a primary source citation before being treated as established fact,” Ron Gunzburger wrote. Later, he commented, “Having reviewed the study, the claim is a joke.”

One self-proclaimed lesbian called it “ridiculous,” adding, “It’s pretty obvious what letter of the increasingly ridiculous acronym this is aimed at.”

A heavily supported comment from Rick Luccheta noted that “Disasters hit everyone hard regardless of identity” and insisted that “Preparing our whole community makes far more sense than segmenting by group.” He cited statistics from the Census Household Pulse Survey from 2022-2023 indicating that “LGBTQ” people have only slightly higher levels of displacement (~2.4% vs ~1.5%).

Variations of the complaint were often repeated, and others suggested it was laughable. “Is this satire? This is satire, right?” Jason Cory Sadler commented.

The guide went viral after it was reposted by the X account Libs of TikTok, which pointed out that the Director of the Office of Emergency Management for Annapolis is Kevin Simmons.

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