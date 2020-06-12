Civil rights leader: Marxist philosophy of Black Lives Matter org will harm our communities

PETITION: Yes to reform. No to riots & revolution! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, DC, June 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― A black civil rights leader has stated that the black community will be harmed by the goals of the Black Lives Matter organization.

Niger Innis, the National Chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality, told EWTN host Raymond Arroyo last night that he distinguishes the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organizational leadership from most of the protesters. The majority of the protesters, he said, have their heart and soul “in the right place.” However, there is a difference between them and the leaders who run the Black Lives Matter organization.

“Alicia Garza says she is a Marxist,” Innis reported, referring to one of the founders of the organization Black Lives Matter. Innis noted that defunding the police is “just at the beginning” of what the BLM organization wants.

He brought Arroyo’s attention to two planks of the BLM’s manifesto. The first brags of attacking the traditional family.

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable,” it reads.

The second plank Innis pointed to underscored the LGBT ideology of the movement: “We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”

Innis said that these ideas do “nothing” to help black people in America.

“These agenda items [show] a Marxist mentality that…does nothing for the black community,” he stated.

“It does nothing to advance racial equality. [Causing] the disruption of the nuclear family is a clear and present danger to the black community.”

Fatherlessness, Innis and Arroyo agreed, represents a crisis for all races. The civil rights leader said that disrupting the family is “going to hold black people back.”

Regarding Black Lives Matter's most famous goal, defunding police services, Innis said that the black community does not actually want less police.

“They want less bad police,” he emphasized and said that there are “bad apples” in every profession. Innis told Arroyo that the black community wants more police, more police engagement, more police intervention, and more partnership with the police.

‘Their experiences are real’

Arroyo also interviewed Monsignor Charles Pope and Pastor Marc Little. Monsignor Pope is the pastor of an African-American church in Washington, D.C., and he says that his black parishioners have a “shared grief” over their experiences of racial injustice.

“Their experiences are real,” he said.

Msgr. Pope recently led a rosary procession of vowed religious and laypeople to pray for healing from racism in the wider community. He believes that the protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing are “too politicized.”

“Too much of this is about the president,” the monsignor said. “This [should be] about George Floyd, the people he represents in terms of experience with the police.”

Msgr. Pope, too, blamed the breakdown of the family for breakdowns in community life.

“The breakup of the family is the nuclear fission of civilization,” he said.

“The individual is not the basic unit of society: the family is.”

“You split the family, like you split the atom, and tremendous destructive potential goes out in all directions. And if it's not reined in, it will lay everything waste.”

The decentralization of Christianity in society has also played a role, the priest said. He observed that civil leaders were permitting protests but not prayer in churches.

“Protest has its place, but prayer has its place,” he insisted.

Pastor Marc Little, an attorney and pastor of No Longer Bound Abortion & Miscarriage Recovery Ministry, told Arroyo that in the wake of the protests pastors must be “truth-tellers.”

“What we’re experiencing right now is not about race,” he said.

“It is a spiritual matter. We have an organization that is leading us into anarchy.”

Little noted that the Black Lives Matter organization had not honored a retired black police chief killed in the recent protests, David Dorn, 77, or “20 million babies aborted.”

“So it’s not about race,” Little said. “It’s about power.”