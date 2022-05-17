Clarence Thomas blasts media: I’ll ‘leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours’

‘I will absolutely leave the court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours,’ said Thomas, adding ‘and that was meant as a compliment really.’

DALLAS, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told media that he will leave his position as Supreme Court Justice when “I do my job as poorly as you do yours.”

On Friday, during a discussion on racial inequality and the Supreme Court at the Old Park Conference, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is African-American, condemned the media for their constant criticism of him.

“One of the things I’d say in response to the media is when they talk about, especially early on, about the way I did my job,” he said.

“I said, ‘I will absolutely leave the court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours’—and that was meant as a compliment really,” Thomas continued.

Mainstream media outlets have consistently targeted the pro-life, conservative justice. In February of this year, the Washington Post issued a “clarification” following an article alleging that Thomas’s views were similar to those of a “white conservative.”

The Post retracted the statement, asserting that his views were more aligned with conservatives in general rather than specifically white conservatives.

Similarly, during 2020 election night coverage, MSNBC host Joy Reid called Thomas “Uncle Clarence,” in an unsubtle reference to the “Uncle Tom” slur.

“I think what scares people is that if [President Trump] decides to do something that legally makes no sense … but if they somehow manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law?” she asked.

When news of the leaked draft opinion which could overturn Roe v. Wade reached the public, Thomas condemned the breach of trust.

“I do think that what happened at the Court is tremendously bad … I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them,” Thomas said.

In 2020, Thomas condemned the abortion ruling and called for Roe v. Wade and “its progeny” to be overruled as being irreconcilable with the Constitution.

