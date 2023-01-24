Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home

Pence joins Trump and Biden in being caught up in classified documents controversies.

CARMEL, Indiana (LifeSiteNews) — Some classified documents have been found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is the latest high-profile politician to have classified documents in his possession. The FBI carried out a high-profile raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Florida residence in August. The Biden team admitted in November that classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s possession, though the news only came out in January. Law enforcement and attorneys have subsequently found other classified documents in Biden’s possession.

CNBC.com reported:

Lawyers for former Vice President Mike Pence said a “small number” of classified documents were found at his home in Carmel, Indiana, last week. Pence’s lawyers notified the National Archives and Records Administration of the discovery on Wednesday, according to a letter obtained by CNBC.

Pence’s attorney “said in letter sent Sunday to the National Archives that the Justice Department sent FBI agents to Pence’s home at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday to retrieve the documents, which were being stored in a safe, while he was in Washington, D.C., for the March for Life,” according to CNBC.

CNBC reported on the Biden searches:

The White House disclosed on Jan. 9 that documents were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC on Nov. 2 by personal attorneys for Biden. The attorneys then notified the National Archives, leading to an investigation by the Justice Department. Additional documents were later found by Biden’s attorneys at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 20, prompting a search of the home by FBI agents on Friday.

Despite the rocky relationship between Pence and Trump, the former president criticized the search and defend his vice president.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!”

