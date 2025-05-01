Clemson University removes online form offering 15 gender options

Clemson University has been singled out by Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina for an online form, which has since been removed, that gives students the option of more than a dozen different gender options.

(LifeSiteNews) – Clemson University has been singled out by Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina for an online form giving students the option of more than a dozen different gender options to identify as that has since been removed.

On April 25, Mace highlighted a screenshot obtained by watchdog account Libs of TikTok, showing what was initially described as a “student profile” with a drop-down menu giving students the following options: “Agender, Cis-Female, Cis-Male, Gender-nonconforming, Genderqueer, Intersex, Intersex Man, Intersex Woman, Non-binary, Other gender identity, Questioning, Trans Man, Trans Woman, Transgender, Two Spirit.”

In response, Mace posted a video of herself leaving a phone message with Clemson president Jim Clements about the situation, telling her constituents, “we’re on it.”

Just got word @ClemsonUniv has 15 GENDERS on their student profiles. We’re on it. https://t.co/87JdxpiRpZ pic.twitter.com/hYwJgwyn25 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 25, 2025

Fox News reported that a Clemson spokesperson told them “Clemson University does not have this type of menu in its housing application,” and that the image was of an external vendor’s optional health services portal, which has since been removed as the school “consult(s) with medical professionals to determine what information is needed for medical care purposes.”

It is an article of progressive faith that gender is no more than a matter of self-perception that individuals are free to change at will. But according to modern biology, sex is not a subjective sense of self but an objective scientific reality, established by an individual’s chromosomes from their earliest moments of existence and reflected by hundreds of genetically-based characteristics.

Yet for years LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the idea that sexual identity is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across American institutions, including public education.

The indoctrination of youth with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other left-wing agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

The Trump administration has taken steps to depoliticize education, including by ordering the elimination of federal funds to schools that continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs (although that has been recently blocked by federal judges) and by reversing the Biden administration’s infusion of gender ideology into Title IX rules.

This is not the first LGBT-related controversy for Clemson University. In 2022, the school came under fire for hosting a drag show that the College Republicans chapter called “chock-full of sexual degeneracy,” including the former vice president for student affairs and dean of students apparently receiving a lap dance from a drag queen.

