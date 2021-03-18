Climate czar John Kerry caught violating mask mandate on public transport

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) have been caught violating mask policies in what is yet another instance of politicians breaking the same COVID rules they heavily promote.

The Tennessee Star reported yesterday that John Kerry, dubbed Biden’s climate czar, removed his mask on an American Airlines flight, shortly before the plane took off on its flight from Boston to Washington. The Star did not mention whether Kerry received any rebuke from the staff for violating the airline’s current policy on mask wearing.

Yet in doing so, Kerry was in violation of Biden’s own mask mandate, in addition to that of the airline. On February 1, American Airlines issued a press release re-aligning their policy with Biden’s own mask mandate, making the airline’s existing policy more severe.

The statement mentioned that “customers are required to wear masks for the duration of their journey, including at the airport and on board the aircraft … Consistent with U.S. government directives, individuals who refuse to wear a mask may be denied boarding, removed from the aircraft or subject to penalties under federal law, in addition to being barred from future travel with American.”

This was in response to a directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing that “face masks [are] to be worn by all travelers while on public transportation,” making non-adherence to the directive a federal crime under a provision contained in the 1944 Public Health Service Act.

Only while “eating, drinking, or taking medication for brief periods of time” would a passenger be allowed to remove his mask, nor does having had one of the experimental COVID vaccines mean that one would be exempt from the mask mandate.

Biden issued his directive on January 20, mandating masks on federal property and for federal employees. Days later, he extended his previous promise of a 100-day mask mandate into a yearlong order. Immediately after taking office, Biden himself was spotted breaking his own order, as he was pictured without his mask while at the Lincoln memorial.

Biden has repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks and adhere to the mandates, in what he characterizes as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), on the other hand, dubbed it a sign of “submission.”

Yet despite the White House directive, another Democrat rejected the order: Sen. Tom Carper appeared without his mask on the broadcast of a hearing recorded by C-SPAN yesterday, while still on the train. The footage shows Sen. Carper chairing a hearing from an Amtrak carriage while on his way to the Senate, yet without a mask, thus in violation of Biden’s order and Amtrak’s own policy.

Masks are required on Amtrak and yet... https://t.co/ssZcoQLtmQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 17, 2021

Whilst seemingly happy without his mask, Carper previously tweeted in November that wearing a mask was “about basic human decency and protecting those around us.” Amtrak’s policy allows passengers to remove the mask when in a private room, but the video clip clearly shows Carper to be in a carriage, with other chairs behind him.

Commenting on the mask hypocrisy demonstrated by Democrat politicians, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said: “John Kerry maskless on an American Airlines flight is not a surprise. None of these Democrats follow the rules they set out for us. My only surprise is that good old ‘man of the people’ John Kerry wasn’t on his private jet …”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The mask mandates which both Kerry and Carper blatantly violated have indeed been promulgated by the White House and the CDC, yet numerous doctors have warned about the ineffectiveness and dangers of mask wearing. Studies and demonstrations are now emerging, proving the inability of masks to prevent the passage of infection. Back in November, a peer-reviewed study from Denmark found that there was no statistical difference in COVID cases between those who wore masks, and those who didn’t.

A panel of doctors at LifeSite’s recent COVID-19 conference stated that masks simply “don’t work” and that there is “no data, there’s no research that supports that wearing a mask is beneficial. In fact, if you look at the data that’s been coming out, it’s quite the contrary.” One doctor, Dr. Sheri Tenpenny, commented how she had examined over one hundred peer-reviewed articles, which all proved that “masks do nothing but make the wearer of the mask ill.”