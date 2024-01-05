‘Clinton likes them young,’ Epstein accuser says in newly released testimony

The new trove of information also contains a claim that Clinton threatened Vanity Fair not to report on Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former President Bill Clinton prefers “young” girls, according to a trove of new documents released this week concerning notorious dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, though a smoking gun enabling new prosecutions for specific crimes has yet to manifest.

Epstein killed himself in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in August 2019 while being held on charges of trafficking underaged girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates in a high-profile case that was believed to implicate many prominent figures around the world.

The case has long been a source of concern due to the mysteries surrounding the billionaire financier’s private Caribbean retreat (dubbed “Pedophile Island” by locals), Epstein’s close association with major public figures such as Clinton, former President Donald Trump, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; and the botched past prosecutions and lax punishment for his previous crimes.

Epstein’s death ended any possibility of him naming any public figures who took part in his crimes. His former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at a low-security facility for sex trafficking female teenagers; last year, her brother Ian denied that she would name names in exchange for a lighter sentence, reiterating her position “that she did not participate or was aware of these terrible activities.”

On Wednesday evening, a batch of newly unsealed documents and less-redacted versions of known documents pertaining to the case was released, sparking anticipation of major new revelations. The new material sheds light on Epstein’s association with Prince Andrew of the British royal family, former hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, Hyatt Hotels chair Tom Pritzker, and various celebrities, but no politically significant new names.

Arguably the most unsettling detail was the testimony of witness and former Epstein masseuse Johanna Sjoberg, who relayed that Epstein “said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

The new documents also contain an email containing a claim by Maxwell that Clinton had “walked into VF (Vanity Fair) and threatened them not to write sex trafficking articles about his good friend JE (Jeffrey Epstein).” A spokesman for Vanity Fair responded that “This categorically did not happen,” although for years the magazine has been dogged by accusations of spiking damning Epstein reporting by journalist Vicky Ward.

The 42nd President of the United States was one of many high-profile individuals to have flown on Epstein’s private plane, the Lolita Express, on dozens of occasions, which combined with Epstein’s multiple visits to the Clinton White House and Clinton’s own notorious history of abusing women has generated suspicions about Clinton possibly participating in Epstein’s crimes.

In November 2019, the conservative investigative outlet Project Veritas released a leaked video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach privately lamenting the network’s alleged spiking of a purportedly devastating report on Epstein in which, she said, victim Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Guiffre) “told me everything, she had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything.”

After the video came out, Robach released a statement claiming that her mention of Clinton was merely referencing allegations Guiffre had made, not anything independently verified by ABC. Then-Veritas leader James O’Keefe dismissed her response as a “very milquetoast” statement that “appears to be written by lawyers” rather than Robach herself, as it stated “the exact opposite of what Amy is saying in this tape.”

At the time, a spokesperson for the former president responded by invoking the Clinton camp’s 2019 denial of a nefarious association with Epstein, which claimed that “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” and that Clinton had “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James island.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at a low-security facility for sex trafficking female teenagers, though her attorneys are currently working on an appeal, as she continues to deny wrongdoing.

