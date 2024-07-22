Clintons, Pelosi, Alex Soros among top Democrats backing Kamala Harris as Obama remains neutral

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent Democrats are coalescing around Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he is not seeking re-election.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024



Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and billionaire Alex Soros are among those who have thrown their support behind the pro-abortion Harris over the last several days.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024



“Nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term,” the Clintons said in a statement Sunday.

“She is the best and most qualified candidate we have,” Soros, who is engaged to Clinton aid Huma Abedin, remarked on X.

It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump. She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream! 🇺🇸 🗽 #Harris2024 pic.twitter.com/KG09YnWHZK — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) July 21, 2024



Whitmer, meanwhile, praised Harris as a “champion for reproductive freedom.”



Whitmer has been floated as a possible running mate for Harris. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been as well.

Noticeably silent on Harris’ candidacy is former U.S. President Barack Obama. In a statement released Sunday, Obama thanked Biden for his years of “service” but simply said he has “confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024



Speculation about who would seek the Democratic nomination for president was rampant over the weekend. Some argued Hillary Clinton was the party’s best option. Vivek Ramaswamey told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he believes Michelle Obama will be Trump’s opponent, despite Obama having repeatedly said she does not want to seek elected office.

Vivek Ramaswamy says Michelle Obama might be the nominee pic.twitter.com/gX1OPLIxmj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 22, 2024



While a nominee cannot be made official until the Democratic Party’s convention is held in Chicago on August 19-22, several states are already pledging their delegates for Harris.

The Hill is reporting that Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Louisiana, and Florida have already awarded their delegates to her, giving her a running total of 531.

Current party rules stipulate that candidates need at least 300 delegates for their name to appear on the convention’s ballot. To become the nominee, a candidate needs to obtain at least 1,968 delegates, or a majority of the available 3,934.

Democrat-turned-Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasted Harris during a press conference after Biden’s decision to drop out.

RFK Jr. in 2 minutes just shredded Kamala Harris entire political career. pic.twitter.com/pryDjX3QGe — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) July 21, 2024



“Kamala Harris is a war hawk on Ukraine, she’s a war hawk on China,” he said. “I don’t think she’s going to do anything about the national deficit … I’ve never heard her speak about the chronic disease epidemic.”

Kennedy also accused Harris of being “a product of the corporate control of our democracy.”

Republicans are drawing attention to the legal hurdles Democrats will face in replacing Biden’s name on state ballots.

According to Fox News, the Washington D.C.-based Heritage Foundation is already preparing lawsuits over the matter. Fox reported that “many states — including swing states such as Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin — might not allow a replacement on the ballot.” Wisconsin specifically “does not allow a candidate’s name to be withdrawn from the ballot except due to death.”

Speaker Mike Johnson reiterated the GOP’s intention to file briefs with the court system during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper this weekend.

As I said this morning, every state has their own election system and the Democrat party will face legal challenges in trying to remove Biden from the top of the ticket. Turns out the so-called “party of democracy” thinks it can overrule the votes of over 14 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/4zBYhuPxcn — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 22, 2024



“Every state has their own election system, and the Democrat party will face legal challenges in trying to remove Biden from the top of the ticket,” he said in an X post. “Turns out the so-called ‘party of democracy’ thinks it can overrule the votes of over 14 million Americans.”

Both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have started attacking Harris as well.

On X this past Sunday, Vance called out Harris for having “co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries.”

Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these… — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024



“She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity — saddling the nation with a president who can’t do the job,” he added.

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who famously sparred with Harris at a Democratic presidential debate in 2019, has likewise criticized her incompetence on handling the southern border. She also condemned the way she has been installed as the party’s nominee.

The same people running the country with Biden as their figurehead will continue to run the country with Kamala Harris as their figurehead — or whichever democrat may end up as their nominee. The people who have actually been running the country are the unelected power elite… pic.twitter.com/YJzPuZLSDQ — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 22, 2024



“The same people running the country with Biden as their figurehead will continue to run the country with Kamala Harris as their figurehead — or whichever democrat may end up as their nominee,” she told Fox News. “The people who have actually been running the country are the unelected power elite from the national security state, military industrial complex, with the giant propaganda media acting as their mouthpiece.”

Harris, 59, served as a U.S. senator for the state of California from 2017 until 2021. She was the state’s attorney general from 2011 until 2017, having worked in the San Francisco attorney’s office prior to then. In 2016, Harris directed law enforcement to raid the home of pro-life hero David Daleiden after he released undercover video of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of body parts of aborted babies.

During her time in the Senate and as Vice President, Harris has unabashedly promoted abortion, LGBT ideology, the COVID-19 shot, and other left-wing policies. In March, she became the first sitting Vice President to personally tour an abortion facility when she visited a Planned Parenthood center in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2019, she suggested Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher’s membership in the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus was problematic because of its pro-life, pro-marriage stances.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish. In the 1990s, as a 29-year-old, she dated 60-year-old Willie Brown, then-speaker of the California Assembly, who was not yet divorced from his wife. Brown appointed her to two commissions, a move that has been criticized as a sign of favoritism. While a stepmother to Emhoff’s two daughters, she has never given birth to children of her own.

