‘Close your account’: British bank threatens customers who disagree with new pronoun policy

The social media team at British bank Halifax scolded customers who 'disagree with our values' regarding the use of preferred pronouns, saying 'you're welcome to close your account.'

(Reclaim The Net) – British bank Halifax has threatened to close customer accounts and even report people to police if they post “inappropriate” content to the bank’s social media channels.

Halifax has been facing online backlash over the last week after the bank told people to close their accounts if they do not like the bank’s new pronoun policy on staff badges.

On Tuesday, the bank tweeted to its over 100,000 followers that it had a new policy to allow pronouns to be featured under staff’s names on their badges.

The tweet was a photo of a badge of an employee called “Gemma,” and had her preferred pronouns, “she/her/hers.” The bank wrote that “pronouns matter” and that the policy would help avoid “accidental misgendering.”

Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing pic.twitter.com/vj9UdlBnLy

— Halifax (@HalifaxBank) June 28, 2022

A customer replied: “There’s no ambiguity about the name ‘Gemma.’ It’s a female person’s name. In other words, it’s pathetic virtue signaling and is seen as such by almost everyone who has responded to the initial tweet. Why are you trying to alienate people?”

In response, a member of the Halifax social media team called AndyM said: “If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account. ^AndyM

— Halifax (@HalifaxBank) June 28, 2022

Halifax’s response angered many customers, and people have been writing on social media that they have closed their accounts, insurance policies, and cards.

Halifax linked to its Inclusion and Diversity policy where it said it would contact police if people behave in an “inappropriate” way towards their “social media channels” and described “inappropriate” behavior as “racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic or ableist” behavior.

“I’m a homosexual man. I’m appalled by your adoption of this homophobic, woman-hating claptrap, and by your attitude to customers making perfectly reasonable objections to it,” said Gareth Roberts, former scriptwriter for Doctor Who.

Branding expert Martin Townsend called the policy a “Ratner moment,” that will go down as one of the biggest PR blunders.

“It’s a Ratner moment I would say. It’s astonishing that they do something to make themselves look right on and virtue signaling – and they end up looking like the most old fashioned bullies, telling them: ‘If you don’t like it you’re welcome to leave,’” he said.

“It’s extraordinary. Who treats their customers like that? I’ve never heard of a company inviting their customers to go. It’s so typical of debate these days: “If you don’t like it, off you go”. How is that inclusive? There are big questions about Halifax today and who came up with it.”

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with the MLB players who refuse to wear Pride colors Show Petition Text 12779 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God. One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing. It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left. SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued. Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77 — Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022 These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian. “Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked. “This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.” It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians. Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022 We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27. Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul. SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys. Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity. Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families. Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with. It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough". SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life. Thank you for signing and sharing this petition. MORE INFORMATION: ESPN commentator calls players "bigots" for refusing to wear Pride colors - LifeSiteNews Five MLB players take a stand for God - LifeSiteNews **Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Another customer tweeted: “My wife and I have followed this advice, partly due to Halifax’s current virtue signalling but mostly the eagerness of AndyM to lose customers. Mortgage is being moved, credit cards have been cancelled, deposit account closed. Had been with you since the 90s. Nice work.”

Another one wrote: “It is incredibly rude for Halifax to say to customers if you don’t like it go away. It’s astonishing to have a bank behaving like a trans activist.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, finance expert Matthew Lynn said: “Companies don’t need to aggressively take positions on what are still quite divisive social issues. It probably didn’t come from the CEO – it comes from a bunch of millennial 20-somethings running the Twitter feed.”

“To tell customers that they should go and close down their accounts and go to a different bank because they have a slightly different view on this is way too aggressive,” Lynn said.

Reprinted with permission from Reclaim The Net.

Share











