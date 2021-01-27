CNBC urges Americans to wear two (or even three) masks to fight COVID variants

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — CNBC, a business news channel, is urging Americans to wear not one but two (or even three) masks in response to COVID-19 and its variant.

News host Shep Smith recently told viewers that they should be wearing masks “all the time” — not only, in Smith’s words, “when you feel like it.”

“Since the start of this pandemic experts have urged us to do three things: wash our hands, maintain social distance and wear a mask — all the time. Not when you feel like it, all the time, when you’re not eating and drinking,” said Smith, who was not wearing a mask himself.

“But now the experts say with these variants, it’s time to double up and wear two,” Smith continued.

The segment then cut to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, saying: “It just makes common sense that [putting on two face coverings] would be more effective.”

Less than a year ago Fauci told CBSNews’ 60 Minutes that “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face,” Fauci said at that time.

Following Fauci, Contessa Brewer then joined Smith to, in his words, “break down the science behind double-masking and what we’re all supposed to do.”

Brewer, likewise maskless, echoed Smith’s repeated references to “the experts” before explaining that “Virginia Tech researchers found that doubling up these cloth masks increases the efficacy from 50 to 75%. A three layer mask could block up to 90% of the particles.”

Brewer repeatedly emphasized the importance of masks being tight fitting, before highlighting the widespread availability of Chinese-produced N95 masks, lauding their ability to be fitted tightly around your nose, face and chin.

“In other words, you really should see the mark on your face after you’re wearing it.”

Dr. Theresa Deisher, founder and chief scientist of the Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute, a non-profit dedicated to “end human trafficking,” has a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University. She stated in a December interview that wearing a mask “can hinder [the] functioning of your immune system.”

Exasperated at the effect mask wearing has on healthy people, Deisher observed that “we have people wearing masks, I mean I see them out by themselves, no one in sight, walking their dogs: they’re terrified, they’re wearing masks and they’re locked down.” She added that “when they come out, they’re not going to have immune systems.”

Deisher noted that ”87% of new [COVID-19] cases in the U.S. almost always wear a mask, so it looks like the masks increase your risk of getting infected about 12-fold.”

In contradiction to locking down and masking up, experts have shown that getting fresh air and exercise contributes to building a strong immune system. Moreover, numerous studies show that by supplementing your vitamin D intake and maintaining a balanced diet, one can reduce the severity of any symptoms in case of contracting COVID.