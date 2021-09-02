CNN anchor calls for medical apartheid, tells unvaccinated: ‘Don’t go to the hospital’ 

NEW YORK – (LifeSiteNews) On Tuesday, homosexual CNN anchor Don Lemon opened his show “Don Lemon Tonight” by going on a tirade against the unvaccinated, suggesting hospitals should only treat the vaccinated.
“If you’re not going to get vaccinated, you don’t want to social distance, you don’t want to wear a mask, then maybe you don’t want to go to the hospital when you get sick,” stated Lemon.
“I know that sounds harsh,” he added, “but you’re taking up space for people who are doing things the right way.” Lemon’s statements also mentioned restricting medical treatment for those who do not “wear a mask,” a concept that is scientifically unsupported by peer-reviewed research that concluded masks provide no statistical significance in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
Don Lemon’s statements of disdain for the unvaccinated, which are not supported scientifically, morally, or legally, also are in contrast with his advocacy regarding medical treatment of homosexual men during the HIV/AIDS crisis.
In a CNN segment titled “How AIDS shattered the silence about gay lives,” Lemon expressed his opposition to “medical discrimination” for those who contracted HIV through homosexual acts.
“People were fed up with being denied ‘partner health benefits,’” said Lemon
“The community [homosexual males] endured one of the most significant backlashes during this time period [the AIDS crisis],” he continued.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lists homosexual “intercourse” as one of the largest risk factors for contracting the deadly virus, and demographic data shows that “gay and bisexual men” make up 69% of new HIV cases despite being 2-3% of the male population. Homosexual behavior is scientifically linked to transmission of HIV – a virus with a mortality rate exponential higher than the 1% death rate of COVID. Remaining unvaccinated, however, is statistically irrelevant in the spread of COVID-19.
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
Dr. Peter McCullough – a leader in early treatment for COVID-19 – told LifeSite five science-based points the public needs to be aware of regarding COVID-19 lies proliferated from the mainstream media:
- COVID-19 is NOT spread asymptomatically
- Asymptomatic people should not get tested
- Natural immunity is robust, complete, and durable
- COVID-19, no matter what variant, is easily treatable at home
- Current COVID-19 vaccines are obsolete and should be considered unfit for human use
In regard to point five, the basis for Don Lemon’s medical discrimination advocacy, McCullough said “Patients are failing on these vaccines. They’re being hospitalized and getting sick despite having had the vaccines.”
“The vaccines at this point in time have amounted to record mortality and injury and should be considered unsafe and unfit for human use,” continued the doctor.
Don Lemon’s statements promoting medical discrimination are also at odds with the U.S. law, which prohibits discrimination at the hands of healthcare providers and medical professionals on the basis of an individual’s religion.
On moral grounds, Don Lemon statements go against authentic Christian teaching in regard to unjust discrimination, as well as the voluntary nature of vaccines. As promulgated by the Catholic Church, vaccines are “not morally obligatory,” and in instances in which a vaccine was developed using aborted babies, as is the case with the COVID-19 vaccines, there is a moral duty to avoid such treatments. Discriminatory denial of necessary treatments also violates Church teaching.
The CNN anchor’s statements are part of a growing trend among news media outlets to incite animosity against and scapegoat the unvaccinated. Last week, Canada’s largest newspaper, the Toronto Star, published vitriolic comments toward the unvaccinated, such as “Let them die,” on the front-page of their paper.