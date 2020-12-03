CNN boss on leaked tape says network should not be covering ‘filth that they’re spreading’ about Hunter Biden

December 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Project Veritas released a second batch of tapes exposing CNN executives discussing their cover-up of the Hunter Biden story, insulting Cuban Americans who vote for President Donald Trump, and commenting on voter fraud claims.

Since Dec. 1, Project Veritas has been releasing clips of internal CNN editorial conference calls secretly recorded by Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe that it was able to access by means of an insider at CNN.

Project Veritas’ leaked audio shows CCN executives discussing on Oct. 23 their cover-up of the Hunter Biden story in which a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was abandoned at a computer repair shop was allegedly found to contain evidence of a connection between his overseas business dealings and the fact that his father was Vice President.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was also alleged to contain pictures of underage girls.

CNN president Jeff Zucker stated on a call recorded Oct. 21, which was released today, that “with regards to the filth that they're spreading (about Hunter Biden), the child pornography (allegations) and all of that. I do not believe that we should be covering those allegations even if they're out there on Newsmax.”

O’Keefe commented in a Dec. 2 press release that CNN’s “cover-up of the Hunter Biden story should settle any questions about the network’s political agenda.”

Project Veritas’ leaked audio released yesterday also shows CNN Senior VP Cynthia Hudson saying in a Sept. 9 recorded call that Cubans in Florida are voting for Trump because they are “attracted to bullies.”

“The only reason (Cubans in Miami) are supporting Trump is because of that (Biden is socialist) narrative — and that narrative, and the fact that sadly, I have to say, there's a population that's very attracted to bullies. No one is countering it properly in Florida, the Cubans are going to vote for Trump and that's terrifying.”

O’Keefe called it “despicable” for a CNN executive to “insult the Cuban community just because they support a candidate the network doesn’t like.”

In another leaked audiotape, Zucker accused President Trump of undermining “election integrity,” suggesting that the president may be a “national security threat in light of what he’s doing.”

Zucker made the comments during one of his morning conference calls. The network says it has referred the secret recording of its calls to law enforcement, claiming that legal experts say “this may be a felony.”

It was during a call on Nov. 11 that Zucker brought up the question of Trump being a “national security threat.”

“Trump continuing to undermine election integrity with baseless claims of fraud. OK? And he's continuing to do it. And that leads to the question of whether or not Trump, in himself, is a national security threat, in light of what he's doing and in light of what he did in the debate,” Zucker is recorded as saying.

Trump has so far refused to concede to Democrat Joe Biden as his legal team pursues litigation in various states where it is alleged that voter fraud swung the election in favor of Biden. Trump and his legal team hold that they are the ones fighting for election integrity, for democracy, and for the future of America.

In another dump of leaked audio tapes released today, Project Veritas catches Zucker refusing to run allegations of Joe Biden allegedly inappropriately touching children. Video complications of Biden’s concerning interaction with children can be viewed on YouTube, for example here and here. On Sept. 15, President Trump retweeted a post that contained the hashtag “#PedoBiden” with a video of Biden standing behind a woman with his hands on her shoulders while leaning his face into the back of her head. The post tweeted by Conservative Girl stated “We can beat them at their game.”

Zucker stated in a Sept. 15 call that it was “just unacceptable that the President of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”

Another taped leaked today reveals a CNN call participant making the case that the NFL could run the country better than the U.S. government.

December 3, 2020

“These tapes further prove that CNN’s executives are partisan hacks and not real journalists,” stated O’Keefe in a press release. “It is virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.”