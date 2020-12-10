CNN in 2017: ‘The 2020 election will be hacked no matter what we do’

December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A former security adviser to the Obama administration, Jake Braun, suggested during a CNN interview in 2017 that the “2020 election will be hacked no matter what we do.” After the election, which Democrat Joe Biden is projected to have won, concerns about election fraud have been mostly ridiculed by the cable channel.

The 2017 CNN report follows a group of white hat hackers attempting to discern the integrity of electronic voting machines by hacking into them. According to the report, it took little time for the hackers to make progress, and several machines “were compromised within the first hour and a half.” One of the members of the event organised by DEF CON, the world’s largest hacker convention, explained that “if you’re a voter in America we’re likely hacking the machine that you vote on.”

At one point, a hacker demonstrates that a machine can be unlocked “within 10 seconds,” giving access to the operating system, where data stored on USB flash drives can be copied. The hacker could then “go back and start looking at and reverse engineering what’s on this image and determining the various ways that [they] can impact this particular operating system.”

The report also details that voting machines are not the only means by which fraudsters can wreak havoc on electronic voting systems, as “other election related systems, like campaign networks and registration databases, are also at risk.”

“The vulnerabilities at the voting machine level are very localized and what we’re trying to simulate out here is the entire back-end network,” said one hacking expert.

Jake Braun, the former security adviser to the Obama administration and current CEO of Cambridge Global, said “there’s a lot of mischief these guys [hackers] can do without ever actually having to physically get access to a machine.”

He admitted that “if you wanted to go in and specifically manipulate vote counts on every single machine in America, that’d be really hard to do.” At the same time, “you don’t need to do that to have an impact on the election.” The CNN reporter added that “if it can be done there’s a chance it’s already being done.”

As part of the hacking convention, an electronic poll books system was able to be accessed. The system still contained “the personal data of over 650,000 Tennessee voters in Shelby County,” even though this data was supposed to have been erased by the county before selling the machine.

Braun warned that “if we don’t get our act together quickly, this could be one of the biggest threats to American democracy in our history.” The CNN reporter asked Braun if he believed at that time whether or not the 2020 presidential election might be hacked, to which he responded, “without question.”

“The 2020 election will be hacked no matter what we do, even if we’re more successful than I think we could be in securing our elections,” he added.

Although CNN released this report on the risks of voter fraud back in 2017, the company’s editorial line has changed dramatically since allegations of fraud were raised in the 2020 election cycle by President Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

During his interview with CNN, Braun had this to say on voting machines’ security: “What we’re trying to do is get this industry [electronic voting] to mature from a cybersecurity perspective, so you don’t have folks saying what they are now, which is things like the machines are unhackable or databases are air-gapped and can’t be changed.”