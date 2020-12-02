CNN president: ‘We need to go after’ Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham

December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) — Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, has been caught on tape by Project Veritas mobilizing his news organization to target Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and other major Republicans.

Amid baseless speculations that President Trump is coming off steroids and accusations he was “acting erratically and desperately,” Zucker also went after Graham during CNN’s 9 a.m. rundown calls, which have been recorded by Project Veritas for months and are now being released.

“Frankly, if we’ve made any mistake, it’s been that our banners have been too polite, and we need to go well after Lindsey Graham,” Zucker said.

“There’s a ton going on,” Zucker explained. “Let’s stay strong. Let’s stay newsy. Let’s stay urgent. Let’s be smart. There is a lot of news out there, and Lindsey Graham really deserves it,” he said.

It is unclear what “news” Zucker believes Graham “deserves.”

In any case, his call to action comes on the heels of Democrats’ humbling double-digit margin defeat to unseat Graham in the U.S. Senate race last month. Democrats unsuccessfully spent a record-breaking $130 million, mostly contributed by out-of-state donors, to defeat Graham.

“Despite repeatedly breaking fundraising records throughout his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raising more than any U.S. Senate candidate in history and more than many presidential campaigns, Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison couldn’t oust the veteran Republican, who won by a double-digit margin on Tuesday,” the Associated Press summarized.

It is possible that Graham has won the ire of Democrats for being one of the most vocal and unapologetic supporters of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham helped usher in a prompt confirmation of the judge to the U.S. Supreme Court despite an outcry from Democrats.

Similarly, Graham had vocally defended Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in 2018, during which wild accusations of rape were thrown at him.

U.S. News reported before the confirmation hearings for Barrett that Graham had called her a “buffer to liberalism” and said he hoped she would not “be treated like Kavanaugh.”

When Democratic senators threatened to boycott the vote to confirm Barrett, Graham was not the least concerned. “We’ll vote the nominee out,” he merely commented.

CNN has not taken kindly to leaks of their editorial calls held every morning. The news organization founded by population control advocate Ted Turner threatened legal action against James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas.

“Legal experts say this may be a felony,” CNN tweeted. “We‘ve referred it to law enforcement.”

