CNN target GOP Senators who haven’t congratulated Biden for disputed election victory

United States, November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – CNN has presented a list of all the Senators who have yet to congratulate Joe Biden for supposedly winning the presidential election as liberals issue calls for lists to be made of Trump supporters for future use.

Radio show host Chris Stigall, shared a picture on Twitter of the CNN TV-screen on Tuesday evening. The screen shot showed a list of 49 Republican Senators who “haven’t congratulated Biden.”

CNN host Brianna Keilar, declared that the list of GOP Senators who had congratulated Biden could be counted “on one hand.” Keilar claimed that those who remained silent were “emboldening the president as he refuses to concede.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. for New York, led the way in calling for lists of Trump supporters in a tweet she made last Friday evening. The message read: “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez followed this up by adding “Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years.”

But in one response, Andrew Pollack, a Republican supporter and author, dubbed her “Mein Fuhrer,” comparing the suggested list to communist tactics. “Put my name at the top, Mëin Führer! Lists have been used in other great nations.... like the USSR, Communist Cuba, and Communist China. When will you begin to round up the Jews? I’ll pack my things.”

Put my name at the top, Mëin Führer!



Lists have been used in other great nations.... like the USSR, Communist Cuba, and Communist China.



When will you begin to round up the #Jews? I’ll pack my things.#456 https://t.co/5l3VOTHYyZ — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 7, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweetsand CNN’s list are not isolated novelties. A website called the Trump Accountability Project (TAP) states that all those employed by the Trump administration “should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”

“The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country's failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the website reads.

The associated Twitter page for the project simply has the heading “Remember what they did.”

Replying to Ocasio-Cortez, Harri Sevugan took credit for the website: “You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. https://t.co/clRu6WSfvL https://t.co/J78dgyHJpG — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

Sevugan was a spokesman for the 2008 Obama campaign and also a member of homosexual Pete Buttigieg’s campaign in the Democrat primaries.

Pro LGBT website, glaad.org, has also joined in by having a section of its site devoted to the TAP, including listing names, pictures and policies of individuals who are associated with President Trump.

Glaad’s website describes the list as “a resource on the Trump administration which catalogues the anti-LGBTQ statements and actions of President Donald Trump and those in his circle. The Trump Accountability Project also includes other harmful rhetoric, discriminatory actions, and exclusionary worldviews of the Trump administration.”

Washington Post columnist, Jennifer Rubin, self-described as a NeverTrump supporter, sent out a message to her followers recently, warning that those who objected to the media’s calling of the election for Biden would be added to “a list.”

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.”

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into "polite" society. We have a list. — Jennifer 'the people have decided' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

In a speech given after the media pre-emptively called the election in his favour, Joe Biden called for unity, yet described Trump’s refusal to accept the media’s election result as “an embarrassment.”

Despite the media calling the election results, the official result has not been decided, and President Trump is currently taking legal action regarding widespread voter fraud concerns.

Shortly after the media called the result for Biden, Trump issued a statement in which he wrote, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

The President continued: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

