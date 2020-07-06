CNN’s ‘Catholic’ Chris Cuomo: Americans don’t need ‘help from above’

PETITION: Urge U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference to defend Catholic heritage and statues! Sign the petition here.

NEW YORK, New York, July 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who claims to be a Catholic, said during his show on June 26 that Americans don’t need the help of God. “If you believe in one another and if [you] do the right thing for yourself and your community, things will get better in this country,” he said. “You don’t need help from above. It’s within us.”

Here's a cleaned up, not-pointed-at-the-TV version of Chris Cuomo's crazy ending to Friday's show: "If you believe in one another and if do the right thing for yourself and your community, things will get better in this country. You don't need help from above. It's within us." pic.twitter.com/r4daRrv4Jn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 1, 2020

Cuomo seemed to echo statements made by his brother, Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the state of New York improved the numbers during the coronavirus pandemic without God’s help.

“The number is down because we brought the number down,” he said. “God did not do that. Faith did not do that. Destiny did not do that. A lot of pain and suffering did that … That’s how it works. It’s math. And if you don’t continue to do that, you’re going to see that number go back up. And that will be a tragedy if that number goes back up.”

By saying that Americans “don’t need help from above,” Cuomo directly contradicted numerous Bible passages. “Ask, and it will be given you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you,” Christ said according to the Gospel of Matthew.

One psalm states, “The Lord helps them and delivers them; he delivers them from the wicked, and saves them, because they take refuge in him.”

“As for me, I am poor and needy; but the Lord takes thought for me,” yet another psalm emphasizes. “Thou art my help and my deliverer; do not tarry, O my God!”

In 2016, Cuomo wrote on Twitter, “I am a Catholic. Faith is not something to hide nor is it a requirement.”

Nevertheless, he is a strong supporter of abortion – as is his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a piece for Glamour, Chris Cuomo wrote of men, “We can’t just sit on the sidelines while women work to protect reproductive rights. If men support a woman’s right to choose, they need to get up and support it. I say that as a husband, a man of faith, and especially as a parent blessed with two daughters and a son.”

He then proceeded to defend supporting abortion in spite of his supposed Catholic faith.

“My family is Catholic. I know well the Catholic teachings. It’s been easy for me to separate my faith from the laws in our country because we don’t live in a theocracy,” Cuomo argued.

“We live in a democratic, secular state, where the burden is not to find a way to impose your faith on others. It’s the exact opposite—democracy is about making sure nobody can enforce their beliefs on you or anyone else. In a democracy we rely on science and data to guide our decisions.”

Science, however, as embryology textbooks for medical students show, proves that an unborn baby is a whole, distinct, living human being from the moment of fertilization – a position always held by the Catholic Church. In fact, Cuomo’s entire argument is based on the erroneous, anti-science position that an unborn baby, at least for some time, is not yet a human being.

Furthermore, laws – particularly those banning murder and rape, for instance – do “impose” morality on citizens.

Cuomo: ‘Frankly,’ Catholicism ‘looks down on women’

“It’s tricky to explain all of this to my kids,” he admitted. “I know we’re raising them in a faith that, frankly, looks down on women, says women can’t have equal roles, can’t have equal power. And parents know: You can’t fool kids. My answer? What’s fundamental is the source of your faith. Believe in a wisdom bigger than your own; believe the simple message of God: love, mercy. That’s what I’ve tried to teach.”

Cuomo recounted a conversation with his daughter, who was 16 years old at the time and wanted to attend a march in support of abortion. “She told me, ‘If I were to get pregnant today’—not something any father wants to contemplate about his 16-year-old—‘I could have an abortion and I wouldn’t have to tell you.’”

The CNN anchor seemed to be okay with his daughter telling him she would kill his grandchild, without ever telling him about it. “Now I tell her: You do whatever you want as long as it’s on your own terms. And if you’re not sure, you can talk to me or talk to your mom (she’s the smarter one anyway).”

Cuomo framed the fight between the pro-life movement and the pro-abortion movement, which he called “pro-choice,” in very different terms. “This is about pro-women’s-choice and anti-women’s-choice,” he wrote.

“Nobody’s saying we want abortions because we’re in the people-killing business,” Cuomo claimed. “Nobody’s happy to have an abortion. We’ve had difficult pregnancies; we’ve had things not go our way. We’ve had to agonize about what to do. We know the pain of it. My wife had to suffer, and I suffered by her side. There’s a pain in the powerlessness of how little we men can help.”

Also in 2019, Cuomo hosted former Republican U.S. Senator Rick Santorum and pro-abortion activist Christine Quinn on his show.

Practicing Catholic Santorum challenged both Cuomo and Quinn on their framing that “this is all about choice, all about a woman’s right.” No, he argued, “it’s all about the life of a little baby. And – and you can invalidate that and say that – that doesn’t matter. But to millions of Americans, it does matter, and it’s not that we hate women or want to violate women, but we truly do care about the life of that child on the woman, and we think a good society protects those children.”

“It’s in every biology textbook in the world, at conception that is a human life,” Santorum noted, to which Quinn claimed, “that is not the medical … that is not science.” Cuomo again refused to give a straight answer as to what a fetus is before viability. Santorum suggested he was essentially arguing an early-term baby was a woman’s “property,” to which Cuomo said, “I’m okay with that.”