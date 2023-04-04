Co-director of Boston Children’s Hospital gender clinic calls to boost capacity for mutilating surgeries

‘Especially as certain states work to criminalize [gender affirming care] for adolescents, there will be an increased flux of patients traveling to seek care in states with more open legislation.’

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) — The co-director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Center for Gender Surgery last month called for clinics in Democrat-run states to “expand” and “improve capacity” to perform mutilating transgender surgeries in the wake of Republican-led legislative initiatives to ban the procedures for kids in red states.

In an article published in the March 14 edition of The Journal of the American Medical Association, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Oren Ganor, co-director of the BCH gender surgery center, along with medical school student Shawheen J. Rezei, argued that “[p]hysicians who provide GAC [gender affirming care] will face a greater burden due to constraints in certain states and increasing demands for care.”

“Especially as certain states work to criminalize GAC for adolescents, there will be an increased flux of patients traveling to seek care in states with more open legislation,” Ganor and Renzei .

“With certain states restricting gender-affirming surgeries, residency programs in states with more favorable regulations must ensure they increase training efforts to accommodate increased caseloads of gender-affirming surgeries that will likely result,” they wrote.

“Although the legal landscape may be more favorable in these states, the capacity to treat these patients does not match the demand,” they wrote, asking, “How, then, can these states expand clinician capacity and improve competencies in treating transgender patients?”

Steps recommended by the co-authors included upping “training efforts” for so-called “gender-affirming surgeries” within medical school residency programs. According to Ganor and Renzei, plastic surgery residencies should include more “gender-affirming surgery cases.”

A spokesperson for BCH told Fox News Digital the hospital does not perform genital surgeries on patients under age 18.

However, the institution’s website states that adolescents can be eligible for breast removal or augmentation surgeries from age 15 and up.

According to the website, “Our skilled team includes specialists in plastic surgery, urology, gender management, and social work, who work together to provide a full suite of options for transgender teens and young adults.”

LifeSiteNews has extensively reported that transgender surgeries and drugs, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, are linked to serious permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, cancer, stroke, infertility, and drastically increased instances of suicidality.

RELATED: Michael Knowles is right: Eradicating transgenderism is morally and politically imperative

Despite this, in recent years rising rates of transgender identification have been met with celebration and adulation in mainstream culture, and rates of surgical mutilation for minors have spiked. In many public school classrooms, young children are actively being encouraged to deny their biology and live as the opposite sex.

Ongoing revelations regarding LGBT indoctrination in the classroom and mutilating transgender medical interventions for kids have triggered a major cultural and political push to shield America’s young people from the ideological and physical dangers of transgenderism.

The article from Ganor and Renzei came in response to an avalanche of state laws banning mutilating gender interventions for minors.

States that have moved to curtail the procedures include Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, South Dakota, Kentucky, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, and West Virginia. Far-left California, meanwhile, has reacted by enacting legislation to make the Golden State a so-called sanctuary for kids seeking transgender interventions.

RELATED: Texas Senate passes bans on ‘sex changes’ for minors, men in women’s college sports

Meanwhile, this is far from the first time Boston Children’s Hospital has been at the center of the controversy surrounding destructive transgender surgeries.

BCH grabbed national headlines last year after videos from its gender center went viral on social media.

In the videos, since deleted from the BCH website, highly credentialed professionals within the gender center suggested that some children know they’re transgender almost “from the womb,” floating the idea that playing with toys for the opposite sex could be an indicator of transgenderism, and blithely detailed the procedure to rip out a female patient’s reproductive system in a so-called “gender-affirming hysterectomy.”

Reacting to one of the videos at the time, Daily Wire podcaster and author Matt Walsh, who has been at the forefront of the fight against transgender ideology, opined, “We have reached a level of barbarism truly unprecedented in the entire history of the human race.”

Share











