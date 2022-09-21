Coalition for Canceled Priests co-founder tells Breitbart Pope Francis is pushing ‘globalist, leftist agenda’

LifeSite's Rome correspondent, Louis Knuffke, delivers four other LifePetitions to the Vatican:

UPDATE (8/2/22): Cardinal Cupich has regretfully banned the Institute of Christ the King from offering the Traditional Latin Masses or hearing Confessions at their parish in Chicago.

An official sign from the Institute was posted at the Shrine of Christ the King, saying: “As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended. Confession times are discontinued. The Chapel remains open for prayer.”

Cardinal Cupich has forbidden the Institute of Christ the King to operate in Chicago (see image). This is very sad; Pope B16 said “it behooves ALL of us” to preserve the riches of the ancient Catholic liturgy. pic.twitter.com/rGkVC2XupF — Watershed Staff (@ccwatershed) July 31, 2022

See LifeSiteNews' special report here.

Sources have leaked to LifeSiteNews that Cardinal Cupich seems ready to completely ban a community of Traditional priests from offering the Latin Mass in the Archdiocese of Chicago!

July 31st appears to be the deadline for priests belonging to the Institute of Christ the King to close down all public Latin Masses — which would end their ministry in the Archdiocese of Chicago full stop.

This outrageous persecution against faithful Catholics is an affront to 2,000 years of Tradition and is the rallying cry for today's saints: We need brave and devout Catholics across the world to demand Cardinal Cupich respect the holy priests of the Institute of Christ the King and SAVE the Traditional Latin Mass!

The Institute of Christ the King has attracted national attention for its beautiful, reverent, and profound celebration of the TLM — all of which looks set to end in LESS THAN TWO WEEKS!

There are currently 18 ICKSP apostolates dotting more than 10 states in America — serving 400-500 faithful Catholics just in the city of Chicago with 3 Latin Masses every Sunday. With this rumored attack, Cupich — who also serves in high-profile Vatican positions — is sending a sign to all traditionalist priests worldwide.

This robust Catholic community is truly a jewel of Catholic Tradition — making it odd that the ICKSP might be the subject of censorship!

The Church hosts synods on synods on synods and pays millions of dollars to consultants to figure out how to get people interested in going to Mass and the end result is shutting down the Masses people literally beg to attend lol. — Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) July 15, 2022

As LifeSiteNews continued reporting...

"Cardinal Cupich, a close collaborator of Pope Francis and a promoter of the liberal agenda within the Church, has already issued restrictions regarding the traditional Latin rite within his diocese at the end of last year."

*** Catholics must defend and promote the Traditional Latin Mass before the potential July 31st deadline! ***

It’s important now more than ever to send a message to Cardinal Cupich that the Institute of Christ the King must continue its ministry of offering the TLM without fear of retaliation or hostility.

The crackdown is expected to take effect at the end of July, when the Institute of Christ the King will be expected to celebrate the Novus Ordo Mass — in opposition to their vocational calling to protect the TLM.

This mandate is by design, but the ICKSP is currently holding strong. Catholics all across the world must tell the faithful priests of the ICKSP that we are praying for them and raising our voices!

Thank you for committing yourself to the frontline fight defending Catholicism from the onslaught of the Cardinal Cupich’s modernist movement. It is moments like these that Catholics from all over the world show their true colors. Stand for TRADITION. Defend the Institute of Christ the King! Send a message to Cardinal Blase Cupich!

