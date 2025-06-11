Coast Guard begins reinstatement of members discharged for refusing COVID shots

Coast Guard members who declined to take the abortion-tainted COVID shots can apply for reinstatement thanks to actions by President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump is making good on his promise to reinstate Coast Guard members who were kicked out of the military for refusing to take the abortion-tainted COVID shots or who left early.

The Coast Guard announced the procedures to reinstate discharged service members who were forced out under President Joe Biden’s administration. The policy remained in place until congressional Republicans forced Biden in December 2022 to rescind the policy, albeit without any back pay or requirement to reinstate troops.

Thousands of troops across the armed services either were forced out or left early rather than take the COVID jabs.

Former Coast Guard members can apply for reinstatement and possibly receive back pay and benefits, according to a new announcement.

Those who “voluntarily left the service” can rejoin “with no impact on your service status, rank, or pay.”

“The Coast Guard will restore members to their former rank, and those who had promotions or advancements withheld solely due to their COVID-19 vaccination status will have those promotions or advancements restored during the reinstatement process,” the Coast Guard announced. More details for interested service members are available at the Coast Guard website.

The announcement follows promises by Trump to ensure justice is served to the men and women in uniform who declined to take the dangerous and ineffective COVID shots.

In April, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth asked the Pentagon to “facilitate, as appropriate, the removal of adverse actions based solely on refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine (or requesting a medical or religious/administrative accommodation).” The Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

The directive, as reported by LifeSiteNews, asked the Department of Defense to “discharge upgrades for individuals involuntarily separated solely for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine whose service was characterized as less than fully honorable, and appropriate remedies for Service members who suffered a wide variety of other career setbacks resulting from their principled refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.”

During his inauguration speech, Trump promised to “reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine,” promising them “back pay.”

He followed that promise up with a January 27 executive order directing “the Secretary of Defense to reinstate all members of the military (active and reserve) who were discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine and who request to be reinstated.”

“From 2021 to 2023, the Biden Administration and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged over 8,000 troops solely due to their COVID-19 vaccination status,” the White House stated. “After the vaccine mandate was repealed in 2023, only 43 of the more than the 8,000 troops dismissed elected to return to service under the Biden Administration and Secretary Austin.”

The Biden administration also “likely rushed denials” of exemption requests from the vaccines, as reported by Military.com in 2022.

The Pentagon’s inspector general released a memo saying the denial of exemptions was “concerning” and noted process had an unrealistically high speed of processing.

“The volume and rate at which decisions were made to deny requests is concerning,” the memo said. “Assuming a 10-hour work day with no breaks or attention to other matters, the average review period was about 12 minutes for each package. Such a review period seems insufficient to process each request in an individualized manner and still perform the duties required of their position.”

Another report in 2024 challenged some of the claims of the inspector general, however.

In addition to moral problems due to its connections to aborted fetal tissue lines, the shot has been linked to heart problems, death, infertility, stroke, miscarriage, and a host of other issues.

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that Pfizer and Moderna must expand warnings about “the risk of a possible heart injury side effect linked to the mRNA shots, primarily in teen boys and young men,” according to CBS News.

