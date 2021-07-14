‘Coercion’: Comedian of Saturday Night Live fame denounces mass vaccination agenda

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Outspoken conservative comedian Rob Schneider took to Twitter Saturday to slam the ongoing COVID-19 mass vaccination agenda, arguing that the “unprecedented coercion” is “more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year.”

Schneider, who was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1990 to 1994 appearing in comedic sketches with the likes of Adam Sandler, Dana Carvey, and Chris Farley, has been outspoken about his conservative views, including his opposition to the prevailing COVID-19 narrative.

In a tweet published July 10, Schneider condemned the efforts of government leaders and media members to push Americans to get injected with what he called “experimental treatments with limited safety data.”

“We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data,” Schneider wrote.

“This and the policies that go with it are more of a danger to our society than anything we have faced during this last year.”

In another tweet posted Monday, Schneider encouraged Americans to “just say no” to the COVID-19 drugs, which he called “experimental gene therapy,” a claim shared by health experts who have raised concerns about the mRNA technology which has never been fully approved for use in human beings.

Just say no...

And keep saying no...

Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!

“My body, my choice!”#2ndAmendmentIsForThis https://t.co/9rLIcgiM02 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 10, 2021

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, business ethicist and former professor at the University of Virginia’s school of medicine Dr. David Martin, Ph.D said in an interview that the mRNA drugs created by Moderna and Pfizer are not vaccines at all, but “gene therapy.”

Schneider’s tweet expressing his opinion on the jabs earned a warning label from Twitter. The Big Tech platform called the message “misleading” and added a weblink to encourage readers to “[f]ind out why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.”

The link directs users to a series of tweets by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Associated Press (AP), National Public Radio (NPR), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among others. The sources insist that the hastily produced drugs are safe and effective and include vaccination guidance for “children and pregnant people.”

The former Saturday Night Live star’s opinions on personal liberty and government overreach are not new. Shneider has not been shy about sharing his opinion of the excessive measures put in place over the past eighteen months allegedly to combat the novel coronavirus.

In February Schneider retweeted an image of an elementary school classroom with plexiglass shields set up on students’ desks, calling the extreme COVID-19 prevention measures “a new kind of child abuse,” and adding “[h]istory will not look back at this kindly.”

We are witnessing a new kind of child abuse: bought and paid for with YOUR tax dollars.

The collapse of public schools who follow this example will surely follow.

History will not look back at this kindly. https://t.co/JUGNc1fDzn — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) February 13, 2021

Last year, Schneider mocked California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) restrictive Thanksgiving coronavirus “guidelines.” The guidelines sought to restrict holiday gatherings to outdoor events attended by no more than three households, with participants masked, surfaces sanitized, and singing and shouting discouraged.

In response Schneider referred to Gov. Newsom as “Emperor” and asked “During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window?”

“We promise NOT to sing,” Schenider added, “we will all just whisper, ‘PLEASE RECALL DIPS*** GAVIN NEWSON!’[sic]”

Schneider’s most recent tweets promoting liberty have come amid increasing pressure from public health officials, members of the media, and the White House, to encourage more Americans to get the jab.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 67 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one shot, with more than 157 million “fully vaccinated.”

Yet a recent poll suggests that almost a third of all Americans likely won’t opt to get the shot, while 20 percent of Americans say they definitely won’t.

Methods to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated have ranged from incentive programs to effectively penalizing Americans who opt out of taking the experimental injection.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Former Planned Parenthood director and current medical analyst for CNN Dr. Leana Wen recently suggested life should be made difficult for unvaccinated Americans.

“It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen said. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.”

Wen advocated for mandates to be imposed at workplaces and schools.

“I think it will be important to say, ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice-weekly testing,” she said. “Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice.”

Wen’s recent comments align with similar remarks she made in April, when she lamented that there was a “very narrow window to tie reopening policy to vaccination status,” asking “if everything is reopened, then what’s the carrot going to be? How are we going to incentivize people to actually get the vaccine?”

“So that’s why I think the CDC and the Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say, ‘If you’re vaccinated, you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms that you have,’ because otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyway,” Wen said.

Dr. Leana Wen on March 10: "The CDC and the Biden administration needs to come out a lot bolder and say 'If you are vaccinated, you can do all these things, these are all these freedoms that you have.'



Otherwise, people are going to go out and enjoy those freedoms anyway." pic.twitter.com/pc21Eie2tj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 2, 2021

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

RELATED

France to make COVID jabs mandatory for many, life ‘totally impossible’ without COVID passport

Will COVID vaccines really bring us back to normal?

EXCLUSIVE - Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’

Eminent doc: Media censored COVID-19 early treatment options that could have reduced fatalities by 85%

Frontline Doctors: Experimental vaccines are ‘not safer’ than COVID-19

Eminent doctor: COVID vaccine is ‘bioterrorism by injection’ and has likely caused at least 50K deaths in the US

Tucker Carlson: ‘Vindictive’ and ‘scary’ forced vaccination promoted, despite ‘waning’ pandemic

Australian state law empowers officials to forcibly remove underwear to administer vaccine