Col Macgregor: Gaza plan reveals Trump ‘not a free actor’ but ‘simply a puppet’ of Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu ‘does not simply represent six million Israeli Jews,’ Colonel Douglas Macgregor said, but ‘Jewish international power and capital’ to whom Donald Trump made significant commitments in exchange for big campaign donations necessary for his election.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza represents “a callous disregard for human life,” a “complete lack of respect for the people who live in the region” and an indication that large Jewish Zionist doners had “extracted promises” from the president before his election, said Colonel Douglas Macgregor.

The decorated combat veteran was discussing Trump’s announcement during a press conference on Tuesday in an interview with well-known British politician and broadcaster George Galloway on Wednesday.

The 47th president had announced that the United States would “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, including a commitment to “permanently” expel around two million indigenous Palestinians, a proposal that elicited immediate and forceful opposition from nations across the globe, pundits and Church officials.

“I was surprised at the callous disregard for human life” that Trump’s plan represents, Macgregor said. The idea “that somehow or another, mystically, magically, we’re going to remove over a million human beings, we’re going to erase the place where they are from and their country, their heritage, and establish” an international beach resort on their land was just “incredible.”

Secondly, the author and foreign policy consultant expressed dismay that Trump “did not have his national security adviser at least contact many of the leaders in the Middle East, throughout the Islamic world, and ask them for their opinion” on this proposal. “As it turns out, he didn’t do that.”

“So first demonstrating a callous disregard for life, a complete lack of respect for the people that live in the region, but it was (also) incomprehensible that you would say something like this publicly without first establishing whether or not it made any sense,” Macgregor chided. “It doesn’t. No one will support it. Saudi Arabia has made that clear, Egypt, Jordan, (etc.). Everyone has come down and said ‘outrageous.’ Now he looks foolish as well as not very smart.”

Trump a ‘prisoner of his large donors,’ should follow Reagan’s example

In response to the question of who would have advised Trump that making this announcement was a good idea, Macgregor observed that many in the White House staff have close relationships to the former candidate’s big donors.

“Let’s be frank,” he said. Trump “is really in many ways the prisoner of his (large) donors,” including the likes of Jewish Zionist Miriam Adelson who last year provided the presidential candidate $100 million on the condition he would allow Israel to annex the West Bank and effectively destroy this occupied territory in a similar way to Gaza.

Trump “made these promises,” Macgregor said. “They sent their money in, and now his closest advisers, the people around him, consist of people that are very close to those donors, and they are reminding him of his obligations.”

The army veteran said President Ronald Reagan was faced with such a crisis at one point and had to distance himself from these doners and focus on governing in the best interests for the nation, suggesting Trump should do likewise.

Netanyahu ‘practicing American foreign policy through ventriloquy’ with ‘puppet’ Trump

Flanking the president during these press events was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Macgregor characterized the prime minister’s expression as “grinning like the proverbial Cheshire cat” in delight over Trump, “who is practically saying verbatim whatever he wants him to say.”

“I think Netanyahu is practicing American foreign policy through ventriloquy,” the retired colonel quipped. “He’s simply moving Trump’s mouth and Trump is saying what he wants him to say. And that is, unfortunately, tragically, the perception in the United States that Trump is not a free actor, that he is simply a puppet, and the puppet master is Netanyahu.”

Galloway brought up a viral video clip from Netanyahu’s visit that shows Trump assisting the prime minister in a very personal way by “pulling his chair out, having him sat down and then pushing his chair in like you would do to your good wife.”

“This is the President of the United States practically waiting at table on a visiting politician, moreover one for whom there’s an extant international arrest warrant,” he reproached.

“Well remember that Prime Minister Netanyahu does not simply represent six million Israeli Jews,” Macgregor responded. “He represents Jewish international power and capital. And so, he is treated differently for that reason if none else.”

“It would be a mistake to ask, ‘Why is President Trump allowing himself to be manipulated or exploited by this man who represents so few people?’” he continued. “That’s a mistake. This is a larger concentration of capital and power that he represents. And Trump knows that and he’s dependent upon it. He was dependent upon it to get elected. So now he is doing what they elected him to do.”

Macgregor also expects a resumption of Israel’s genocidal attack upon Gaza in the short term, their extending these aggressions against Palestinians in the West Bank and for Netanyahu to “double down on war with Iran.”

Trump wants to avoid war with Iran but is ‘no longer in control,’ Netanyahu ‘has the initiative’

“The one thing that Netanyahu is worried about is Donald Trump’s predisposition to find a way to cut a new deal with Iran,” he said.

From his personal experience with the president, the colonel said that despite how “confused” and “foolish” some of these statements have been, President Trump “does not want a war with Iran under any circumstances.”

“The problem is he’s no longer in control and that should have been obvious from the footage that came out of the Oval Office. Netanyahu has the initiative and Netanyahu wants that war,” he emphasized, as a necessity to achieve his “Greater Israel” expansionist agenda and even remain in office.

‘What will Americans do?’ Most didn’t vote for Trump to pursue these policies.

In looking toward a solution, Macgregor said “the question is what will Americans do” about all of this? As they are usually “asleep at the switch … watching football, drinking beer and enjoying life,” they rarely pay attention “to what happens outside their borders.”

“Are they going to wake up and suddenly recognize this has gone too far?” he asked. “Because I don’t think most Americans voted for Donald Trump because they wanted him to move in these directions. They voted for him to deal with the border, to deal with immigration, to deal with inflation, to straighten out streamlined government. These are the things they wanted him to do. They’re not interested in a war in Ukraine, and I don’t think they’re interested in a war in the Middle East, (and) even less interested in an occupation of Gaza. No good could come of that. And I personally don’t believe that this will get past first base.”

Galloway to Trump: ‘You’ve united the whole world against you’

Galloway’s opening monologue challenged and mocked President Trump directly over his stated plan, and its announcement that appeared to take national governments across the globe by surprise.

He particularly highlighted the case of Saudi Arabia, which was forced to immediately respond to a suggestion by Netanyahu that they would normalize relations with Israel absent the establishment of a Palestinian state. At 4 a.m. in Saudi Arabia, they issued a statement affirming the gulf nation’s remains “non-negotiable and not subject to compromises.”

“So you have succeeded in uniting the entire Arab and Muslim world against you,” he said to Trump directly. “You have succeeded in forcing the German government, the French government, most governments who have spoken in the European Union to denounce your plan as flatly illegal.” Thus, “you’ve united the whole world against you.”

Did Netanyahu implicitly threaten Trump’s life with a gift?

Galloway also proposed an impression that Netanyahu implicitly threatened President Trump’s life with “the most sinister of gifts,” a pager.

“Netanyahu presented Donald Trump with a gold-plated pager and a regular pager like the pagers that blew the limbs and the faces off of thousands of people in Lebanon in the most widespread act of international terrorism seen in recent decades,” he explained.

“This was a warning to you, Donald, couldn’t you see it? This was him warning you that if you were to step out of line, if you were in any way to let him down, everything could end up exploding in your face.”

