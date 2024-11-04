As part of a grassroots project to ‘take our nation back,’ Colonel Douglas Macgregor seeks citizen journalists to document any election irregularities on a new social media platform specifically designed for activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — Decorated combat veteran and military analyst Colonel Douglas Macgregor issued a video statement calling for activists across the U.S. to monitor the November 5 election and report any irregularities to the Re:Public social platform.

“Re:Public is the perfect tool to end the uniparty, restore prosperity, and avoid unnecessary war,” the frequent guest commentator on television and radio said.

Macgregor, who is also the author of four books, reviewed the current escalating violence in the Middle East that includes a “horrendous humanitarian crisis on the horizon” while also lamenting the “unresponsive” federal government at home “in the aftermath of destructive national disasters.

“Given the upcoming election, it’s crucial to act. We cannot stress this enough,” he emphasized.

Speaking as CEO of a newly organized patriotic media company named Our Country, Our Choice (OCOC), Macgregor requested local activists participate in several ways.

“Report election issues. If you witness any problems during the election, such as voter intimidation or irregularities of any kind, report them on the Re:Public platform,” he said. “Your firsthand accounts are very important, and they will help ensure that elections are in fact fair and honest.”

He also encouraged members to use the new platform to monitor and discuss local political issues, participate in daily reporting and “to take on the role of citizen journalist.”

“Remember, what you put on (the Re:Public platform) will not be taken down. You will not be cancelled. You will not be censored,” the retired colonel continued.

“We want to hear from you. You are the best source of truth for what is happening on the ground in our country,” he said.

“We need to support the free and fair conduct of elections, but our work does not end there. It is just beginning. Always push for accountability. If there is a failure to conduct clean elections, we need to know about it. You can do that better than anyone.”

This call by Macgregor is associated with a broader project his organization has initiated to create a network of activist volunteers across the country. Stating “it’s time to take our nation back,” he launched Operation Focus, recalling how the U.S. founding fathers understood the first fundamental step for such a project “is gaining control of our own information. Our people must be well informed with the truth for us to make educated decisions.”

“We need people that are willing to take the time to make a difference,” he said.

The new initiative includes nationwide communication and the highlighting of issues posted by these activist volunteers in the field during a weekly internet broadcast.

OCOC also pledged to provide “information, guidance, and resources” to assist field activists as well.

“By joining our movement in Re:Public, you will become a hero to your community and to this nation at large, an information warrior in the tradition of Adams, Franklin, Jefferson, Hamilton, Payne, and Madison,” Macgregor said. “Re:Public will be our repository for the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

On its website, Re:Public is described as “an entirely new approach to social media, designed specifically to put the power back into the hands of the people, starting at the local level.”

“We are a self-funded platform, created by a small group of patriots who recognized a huge need was missing; having a single place where patriotic Americans can go to inform, organize, and act — from the grass-roots level, up.”

This platform does not sell advertising or is it involved in data mining but is “a pure platform beholden only to the people.”

“We have built the tool for the people,” the website states, “now the people need you.”

Those considering joining Re:Public can click here.

